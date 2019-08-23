Baird paired with Fardy as Cullen names Leinster team for Canada friendly

RYAN BAIRD WILL get a big opportunity to stake his claim for early-season selection when the Ireland U20 second row starts for Leinster in Saturday’s friendly against Canada in Hamilton.

Baird, who made his senior debut against Ulster towards the end of last season, will partner captain Scott Fardy in the second row as Leo Cullen’s side play their second game of pre-season.

The Pro14 champions will face Canada, who are preparing for the World Cup, at Tim Hortons Field at 8pm Irish time, with Cullen making wholesale changes from last weekend’s win over Coventry at Donnybrook.

Senior players Fardy and Michael Bent return for their first action of the season, while the likes of Ciarán Frawley, Hugh O’Sullivan and Caelan Doris start after sitting out last weekend.

In the backs, Jimmy O’Brien has been named at fullback with Adam Byrne continuing on the right wing and Barry Daly on the left.

Conor O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin will once again line up in the centre together, with Frawley and O’Sullivan in the nine and 10 jerseys.

In the pack, twins Ed and Bryan Byrne line up at loosehead and hooker, while Bent adds huge experience at tighthead, and Baird and Fardy are in the engine room.

Adam Byrne continues on the wing for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With Doris back at number eight, Max Deegan starts at blindside and Connors continues at openside after impressing against Coventry.

Cullen has named an extended matchday squad with the likes of Rónan Kelleher, James Tracy, Josh Murphy and Harry Byrne among those hoping for further game-time off the bench.

Canada coach Kingsley Jones has included former Ulster out-half Peter Nelson and Cork native Shane O’Leary in his squad, while Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe is a familiar opponent for Leinster.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Barry Daly

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Ed Byrne

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Michael Bent

4. Ryan Baird

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements from:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. James Tracy

18. Peter Dooley

19. Vakh Abdaladze

20. Ross Molony

21. Josh Murphy

22. Martin Moloney

23. Paddy Patterson

24. Harry Byrne

25. Joe Tomane

26. Cian Kelleher

27. Hugo Keenan.

