Harry Byrne starts in centre for Leinster's visit to Cardiff

ROSS BYRNE STARTS at out-half, while his brother Harry plays at centre for Leinster in their URC clash with Cardiff tomorrow evening (KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1)
Jordan Larmour returns to the side after facing Italy with Ireland. The full back will make his 100th appearance for Leinster in the game at Cardiff Arms Park. Larmour he has scored 39 tries for Leinster to date.
Liam Turner and Rob Russell play on the wings. It will be Turner’s first start as winger since October 2022, having already started three games this season in the centre.
📥 | 𝐍𝐮𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐧𝐞!— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 1, 2024
Seo agaibh 23 #LeinsterRugby don gcluiche i gcoinne @Cardiff_Rugby #CARvLEI #FromTheGroundUp #SnaG24 pic.twitter.com/7MLrD6xuG7
Harry Byrne is joined in the centre by Jamie Osborne. In the half-backs, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne continue their partnership.
Y Tîm | The Line-up@JoshTurn6ull hits his double century as Leinster visit the Arms Park tomorrow.— Cardiff Rugby (@Cardiff_Rugby) March 1, 2024
The Blue and Blacks have made three changes for the @URCOfficial Origins Round clash.
After showcasing our clubs last round, a big thank you to the schools, colleges and unis! pic.twitter.com/WZZyuXKeEw
After featuring in last week’s Friendly against Saracens, Michael Milne is in line to make his first competitive appearance of the season, from the bench.
Leinster
- 15. Jordan Larmour
- 14. Liam Turner
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. Harry Byrne
- 11. Rob Russell
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Jack Boyle
- 2. Lee Barron
- 3. Thomas Clarkson
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Will Connors
- 7. Scott Penny (Capt)
- 8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Michael Milne
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Brian Deeny
- 20. Rhys Ruddock
- 21. Ben Murphy
- 22. Sam Prendergast
- 23. Ben Brownlee
Ref: Mike Adamson (SRU)