Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ross and Harry Byrne. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Team news

Harry Byrne starts in centre for Leinster's visit to Cardiff

Brother Ross Byrne plays at 10 for URC clash.
1
1.1k
43 minutes ago

ROSS BYRNE STARTS at out-half, while his brother Harry plays at centre for Leinster in their URC clash with Cardiff tomorrow evening (KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1) 

Jordan Larmour returns to the side after facing Italy with Ireland. The full back will make his 100th appearance for Leinster in the game at Cardiff Arms Park. Larmour he has scored 39 tries for Leinster to date.

Liam Turner and Rob Russell play on the wings. It will be Turner’s first start as winger since October 2022, having already started three games this season in the centre.

Harry Byrne is joined in the centre by Jamie Osborne. In the half-backs, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne continue their partnership.

After featuring in last week’s Friendly against Saracens, Michael Milne is in line to make his first competitive appearance of the season, from the bench.

Leinster 

  • 15. Jordan Larmour 
  • 14. Liam Turner
  • 13. Jamie Osborne
  • 12. Harry Byrne
  • 11. Rob Russell
  • 10. Ross Byrne 
  • 9. Luke McGrath 
  • 1. Jack Boyle 
  • 2. Lee Barron 
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson 
  • 4. Ross Molony 
  • 5. Jason Jenkins 
  • 6. Will Connors 
  • 7. Scott Penny (Capt)
  • 8. Max Deegan 

Replacements:

  • 16. John McKee 
  • 17. Michael Milne 
  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa 
  • 19. Brian Deeny 
  • 20. Rhys Ruddock
  • 21. Ben Murphy 
  • 22. Sam Prendergast 
  • 23. Ben Brownlee

Ref: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     