Harry Byrne starts in centre for Leinster's visit to Cardiff

ROSS BYRNE STARTS at out-half, while his brother Harry plays at centre for Leinster in their URC clash with Cardiff tomorrow evening (KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1)

Jordan Larmour returns to the side after facing Italy with Ireland. The full back will make his 100th appearance for Leinster in the game at Cardiff Arms Park. Larmour he has scored 39 tries for Leinster to date.

Liam Turner and Rob Russell play on the wings. It will be Turner’s first start as winger since October 2022, having already started three games this season in the centre.

Harry Byrne is joined in the centre by Jamie Osborne. In the half-backs, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne continue their partnership.

After featuring in last week’s Friendly against Saracens, Michael Milne is in line to make his first competitive appearance of the season, from the bench.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Liam Turner

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Harry Byrne

11. Rob Russell

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Lee Barron

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Will Connors

7. Scott Penny (Capt)

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Brian Deeny

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Ben Murphy

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Ben Brownlee

Ref: Mike Adamson (SRU)