20-year-old lock McCarthy to make Leinster debut against Cardiff

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has handed 20-year-old second row Joe McCarthy a starting debut in tomorrow evening’s United Rugby Championship visit to Cardiff [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].
With the province’s Ireland internationals away at a pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal, Cullen has made wholesale changes to his team for the game at Cardiff Arms Park.
McCarthy – who played for the Ireland U20s in 2020 after coming through Blackrock College and now plays All-Ireland League rugby with Trinity – comes in for his debut alongside the highly experienced Devin Toner in the second row.
Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, and Scott Penny make up a strong back row, while Ed Byrne and Seán Cronin come into the front row alongside Michael Ala’alatoa.
Luke McGrath captains the team from scrum-half, with Ross Byrne in the number 10 shirt as Ciarán Frawley and 20-year-old Jamie Osborne combine in midfield.
The back three sees Jimmy O’Brien move to fullback as Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin come in on the wings.
Meanwhile, Cardiff have welcomed back number eight James Botham after his recovery from a head injury.
Head coach Dai Young has made seven changes to his team with several key men on international duty with Wales.
Leinster:
- 15. Jimmy O’Brien
- 14. Adam Byrne
- 13. Jamie Osborne
- 12. Ciarán Frawley
- 11. Rory O’Loughlin
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath (captain)
- 1. Ed Byrne
- 2. Seán Cronin
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Devin Toner
- 5. Joe McCarthy
- 6. Rhys Ruddock
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Scott Penny
Replacements:
- 16. James Tracy
- 17. Peter Dooley
- 18. Vakh Abdaladze
- 19. Ross Molony
- 20. Max Deegan
- 21. Nick McCarthy
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Tommy O’Brien
Cardiff:
- 15. Hallam Amos
- 14. Owen Lane
- 13. Rey Lee-Lo
- 12. Ben Thomas
- 11. Aled Summerhill
- 10. Jarrod Evans
- 9. Lloyd Williams
- 1. Corey Domachowski
- 2. Kirby Myhill
- 3. Dmitri Arhip
- 4. Josh Turnbull (captain)
- 5. Rory Thornton
- 6. Shane Lewis-Hughes
- 7. Will Boyde
- 8. James Botham
Replacements:
- 16. Efan Daniel
- 17. Rhys Carré
- 18. Dillon Lewis
- 19. Teddy Williams
- 20. Sam Moore
- 21. Jamie Hill
- 22. Max Llewellyn
- 23. Garyn Smith
Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].
