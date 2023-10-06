Scott Penny leads Leinster against Castres

SCOTT PENNY captains Leinster as they take on Castres Olympique in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow in Stade Pierre Fabre at 5pm Irish time.

Saturday’s game counts as Leinster’s last warm-up match ahead of the start of the URC later this month. Leinster will begin their campaign away to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, 22 October.

Castres have already begun their Top 14 campaign and are in third place after the opening three rounds.

Scott Penny captains a team that includes eight internationals in the matchday squad.

Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. Liam Turner and Jamie Osborne are in the centre, with Sam Prendergast and Luke McGrath completing the back line.

In the pack, Jack Boyle, John McKee and Rory McGuire form the front row, with Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins in the heart of the pack. Rhys Ruddock, Penny and Max Deegan are in the back row.

Among the replacements, there are four Academy players including Paddy McCarthy, Diarmuid Mangan, James Culhane and Ben Brownlee, along with Irish internationals Will Connors and Harry Byrne.

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. John McKee

3. Rory McGuire

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny (Capt)

8. Max Deegan

Replacements: