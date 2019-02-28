Ruddock returns from injury as Cullen makes nine changes for Cheetahs

RHYS RUDDOCK HAS shaken off a hamstring injury to return to action for Leinster in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against the Cheetahs at the RDS, as Leo Cullen makes nine changes to his starting XV.

Ruddock was ruled out of contention for Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Rome last weekend after sustaining the injury in training but will hope to get valuable minutes under his belt for the eastern province tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Ruddock is back to full fitness. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The flanker captains Leinster from the back row with Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Jamison Gibson-Park and Scott Fardy among those also returning to Cullen’s side for the round 17 encounter.

Kearney has also shaken off a knock to start at fullback while Byrne returns to Leinster action to win his 50th appearance on the right wing having trained with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in recent weeks.

O’Loughlin partners Conor O’Brien in midfield with McFadden shifting wings and Ross Byrne resuming his half-back pairing with Gibson-Park, as James Lowe misses out on the non-European player selection rule.

Fardy, who this week announced his decision to remain with Leinster next season, adds experience to a pack which is also bolstered by Ruddock’s presence as well as the selection of Ireland international Michael Bent in the front row.

Peter Dooley and Bryan Byrne are handed starting opportunities for the visit of the Cheetahs to Dublin, with Ross Molony — last week’s captain — retained in the second row. Max Deegan and Caelan Doris continue at seven and eight respectively.

There is a powerful look to Leinster’s bench, too, with Mick Kearney recovering from a shoulder knock to take his place among the replacements alongside James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Josh Murphy, Hugh O’Sullivan, Noel Reid and Barry Daly.

Defending Pro14 champions Leinster are bidding to consolidate their advantage at the top of Conference B having extended their lead to 22 points with a nine-try rout of the Southern Kings last time out.

The Cheetahs have made just two changes from their defeat to Scarlets last week as Franco Smith’s side bid to record their first victory on Irish soil since joining the Pro14 at the start of last season.

Leinster:

15. Dave Kearney

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. Fergus McFadden

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Bryan Byrne

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Max Deegan

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17: Ed Byrne

18: Andrew Porter

19: Mick Kearney

20: Josh Murphy

21: Hugh O’Sullivan

22: Noel Reid

23: Barry Daly.

Cheetahs:

15. Louis Fouche

14. William Small-Smith

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

12. Dries Swanepoel

11. Rabz Axwane

10. Tian Schoeman

9. Tian Meyer

1. Ox Nche

2. Reinach Venter

3. Aranos Coetzee

4. Walt Steenkamp

5. JP du Preez

6. Gerhard Olivier

7. Abongile Nonkontwana

8. Junior Pokomela.

Replacements:

16. Jacques du Toit

17. Charles Marais

18. Luan de Bruin

19. Sintu Manjezi

20. Marnus van der Merwe

21. Henco Venter

22. Rudy Paige

23. Shaun Venter.

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

