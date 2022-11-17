Leinster unveil team to play Chile in tomorrow's friendly

LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen has named his side to take on Chile in tomorrow’s friendly at Energia Park, [kick-off 2pm].

Cullen has brought four players into his match day 23 from Terenure, Clontarf and Trinity, three teams that are riding high in the All-Ireland League.

Involved from the start are Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC) and Conall Boomer (Terenure College RFC), while Thomas Connolly (Dublin University FC) and Colm Hogan (Dublin University FC), will hope to make an impact off the bench.

Advertisement

Entry to the game is free, with gates open from 12.30pm, and no ticket is required. In addition the game will be streamed on the Leinster Rugby YouTube channel.

For their part, Chile will make their Rugby World Cup debut at France 2023 after qualifying with a one-point win against USA, and this game will form part of that build-up to next year’s competition.

It’s an all-Academy back three selected by Cullen with Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell and Andrew Smith starting.

In the centre Ben Brownlee, who made his Leinster debut against Scarlets last day out, starts at 12, with captain Liam Turner outside him.

In the half backs, Cormac Foley will start alongside Charlie Tector. Michael Milne, Lee Barron and Thomas Clarkson is the front row, with Brian Deeny and Clontarf’s Cormac Daly in the second row.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

Rhys Ruddock comes into the pack at blindside flanker, with Conall Boomer on the openside and Seán O’Brien will wear the No. 8 jersey to complete the pack.

Leinster (v Chile)

(Caps in brackets)

15. Chris Cosgrave (3)

14. Rob Russell (10)

13. Liam Turner (8) – captain

12. Ben Brownlee (1)

11. Andrew Smith (2)

10. Charlie Tector (1)

9. Cormac Foley (8)

1. Michael Milne (19)

2. Lee Barron (2)

3. Thomas Clarkson (20)

4. Brian Deeny (4)

5. Cormac Daly

6. Rhys Ruddock (213)

7. Conall Boomer

8. Seán O’Brien (3)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (8)

17. Marcus Hanan (3)

18. Thomas Connolly

19. Ross Molony (146)

20. Scott Penny (44)

21. Nick McCarthy (51)

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Colm Hogan

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.