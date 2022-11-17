Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 November 2022
Leinster unveil team to play Chile in tomorrow's friendly

Kick-off at Energia Park is 2pm.

8 minutes ago 450 Views 0 Comments
Leinster captain Liam Turner.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen has named his side to take on Chile in tomorrow’s friendly at Energia Park, [kick-off 2pm].

Cullen has brought four players into his match day 23 from Terenure, Clontarf and Trinity, three teams that are riding high in the All-Ireland League.

Involved from the start are Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC) and Conall Boomer (Terenure College RFC), while Thomas Connolly (Dublin University FC) and Colm Hogan (Dublin University FC), will hope to make an impact off the bench.

Entry to the game is free, with gates open from 12.30pm, and no ticket is required. In addition the game will be streamed on the Leinster Rugby YouTube channel.

For their part, Chile will make their Rugby World Cup debut at France 2023 after qualifying with a one-point win against USA, and this game will form part of that build-up to next year’s competition.

It’s an all-Academy back three selected by Cullen with Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell and Andrew Smith starting.

In the centre Ben Brownlee, who made his Leinster debut against Scarlets last day out, starts at 12, with captain Liam Turner outside him.

In the half backs, Cormac Foley will start alongside Charlie Tector. Michael Milne, Lee Barron and Thomas Clarkson is the front row, with Brian Deeny and Clontarf’s Cormac Daly in the second row.

Rhys Ruddock comes into the pack at blindside flanker, with Conall Boomer on the openside and Seán O’Brien will wear the No. 8 jersey to complete the pack.

Leinster (v Chile) 

(Caps in brackets)

  • 15. Chris Cosgrave (3)
  • 14. Rob Russell (10)
  • 13. Liam Turner (8) – captain
  • 12. Ben Brownlee (1)
  • 11. Andrew Smith (2)
  • 10. Charlie Tector (1)
  • 9. Cormac Foley (8)
  • 1. Michael Milne (19)
  • 2. Lee Barron (2)
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson (20)
  • 4. Brian Deeny (4)
  • 5. Cormac Daly
  • 6. Rhys Ruddock (213)
  • 7. Conall Boomer
  • 8. Seán O’Brien (3)

Replacements:

  • 16. John McKee (8)
  • 17. Marcus Hanan (3)
  • 18. Thomas Connolly
  • 19. Ross Molony (146)
  • 20. Scott Penny (44)
  • 21. Nick McCarthy (51)
  • 22. Sam Prendergast
  • 23. Colm Hogan

