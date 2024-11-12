Tonight's Leinster club football quarter-final postponed due to fog

THIS EVENING’S LEINSTER senior club football quarter-final between St Loman’s and Castletown Liam Mellows has been postponed due to fog.

Leinster Council announced the postponement just after 5pm, with throw-in at Mullingar’s Lakepoint Park scheduled for 7.30pm.

A new date for the fixture is expected to be confirmed tomorrow.

With the other quarter-finals played over the weekend, this clash was moved to tonight due to Castletown playing in the Leinster junior club hurling championship last Saturday.

St Loman’s and Westmeath star John Heslin voiced his frustration at the midweek fixture.

“You know, people work,” Heslin told The Irish Examiner last week.

“Not everyone just works down the road, in the post office, or as a teacher. There are loads of different jobs and people are asked to play in a very important game on a Tuesday night. It means so much to the club and to the whole country and they’re asking you to play on a Tuesday night. Like, would you play on a Tuesday night?”

“I won’t be allowed to take a half day,” he added. “Bills have to be paid. This football craic is only for a bit of fun. Playing on a Tuesday night is tough. I hope they realise that.”

The eventual winners will face St Mary’s Ardee in the Leinster semi-final on Saturday 23 November at 1.30pm.

If Castletown win, Chadwicks Wexford Park will host the last-four clash. Should St Loman’s prevail to their second consecutive semi-final, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, will play host.

Cuala and Tullamore do battle on the other side of the draw, with that fixture set for Parnell Park at 7.15pm on Saturday 23 November.

Castletown, meanwhile, have progressed to the Leinster junior club hurling quarter-final where they will face Wolfe Tones this Sunday.