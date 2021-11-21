Naas, Naomh Mairtín and Blessington progress in Leinster, Loman's retain Westmeath title

Leinster SFC first round
- Naas (Kildare) 2-11 Tullamore 3-7
- Naomh Mairtín (Louth) 2-16 Rathvilly (Carlow) 1-5
- Blessington (Wicklow) 1-7 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s (Longford) 1-5
Westmeath SFC final replay
- St.Loman’s, Mullingar 1-16 Garrycastle 1-12 (after extra time)
DARRAGH KIRWAN WAS the Naas hero as his late goal saw them stun Offaly champions Tullamore at the death and book a place in quarter-finals of the Leinster club senior football championship.
Tullamore were in front 1-4 to 1-3 at half-time but the Kildare men forged ahead during the second half, with Eamonn Callaghan finishing with 0-5 for the day.
But two second-half goals had Tullamore on course for victory until Kirwan’s late strike, which brought his overall tally to 2-4 for the day.
Naas will now meet Blessington in the quarter-finals after the Wicklow champions defeated 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta St Columba’s today by 1-7 to 1-5
Elsewhere, Naomh Mairtín of Louth impressed with a 14-point victory over Carlow’s Rathvilly in Drogheda and will play Wexford’s Shelmaliers in their quarter-final.
In Westmeath, there was another instalment of drama in Sunday’s football final replay before St Loman’s beat Garrycastle to clinch back-to-back county crowns.
Loman’s led by three points heading into the last five minutes of normal time but Garrycastle reeled off the final three scores to make it 1-10 apiece and force extra time — goalkeeper Sean Brennan kicking the equaliser in injury time.
Loman’s were unfazed, however, and had pushed back in front by 1-15 to 1-12 at half time in extra time before going on to lift their ninth county crown.
