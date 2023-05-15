Leinster confirm quintet available for Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed five players who will be available for their Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (KO: 4.45pm — live on RTÉ2, BT Sport 2, RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk).

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe and Scott Penny have all come through their various issues and have been given the green light to play this weekend.

However, the game has come too soon for Will Connors, who has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection this week.

Meanwhile, there are no further updates on Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee) and Martin Moloney (knee).