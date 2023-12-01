Mack Hansen makes first appearance of season while Cian Healy is named on Leinster bench

MACK HANSEN WILL make his first Connacht appearance of the season in tomorrow’s URC interpro with Leinster at a sold-out Sportsground (KO: 7.35pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1).

The winger is among seven players who come into the Connacht starting XV from last week.

There’s an all-new front row of Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier, while Cian Prendergast comes back into the side at blindside flanker. Making his 50th appearance is Oisin Dowling who moves to the second row to play alongside Darragh Murray, while Seamus Hurley-Langton and No 8 Sean Jansen complete the pack.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade captains the side while JJ Hanrahan is selected at out-half. Byron Ralston moves from the wing to outside centre where he’s partnered with Cathal Forde, while Hansen, Diarmuid Kilgallen and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran complete the back three.

There’s another 6:2 split on the bench, including Paul Boyle who could feature for the first time this season, and scrum-half Michael McDonald who will make his debut if called upon.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “Leinster at The Sportsground is one of the marquee games you look forward to every season. You can feel the buzz of anticipation both among the squad and supporters, and with a sold-out crowd behind us it’ll be a fantastic occasion.

“We’re very aware of Leinster’s strengths and the challenge they’ll pose, but we’re also confident in our abilities and the gameplan we’ve put together. Mack’s return is a timely boost and it’s a 23 I think are well capable of a victory.”

Scott Penny returns to captain Leinster team, while hooker Rónan Kelleher in line to make his 50th appearance for the province.

After replacing the injured Ross Byrne in last week’s win over Munster, Ciarán Frawley starts in Galway at full-back. Rob Russell and Jamie Osborne are on the wing. It’s Osborne’s first start on the wing in over a year, having already featured at 12 and 13 this season, while Russell is set for his first start of the campaign.

In the centre, Charlie Ngatai and Robbie Henshaw partner together for the first time this season, while Ben Murphy and Harry Byrne start together for the first time in the half-backs.

In the pack. Kelleher is joined in the front row by the returning Ed Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa. Byrne missed the opening six weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Baird and Jason Jenkins are in the second row together for the first time this season.

Captain Penny is joined by Max Deegan and James Culhane in the back-row.

In the replacements, Cian Healy is set to make his first Leinster appearance of the season, after missing the Rugby World Cup through injury.

CONNACHT

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Mack Hansen

13. Byron Ralston

12. Cathal Forde

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Darragh Murray

5. Oisin Dowling

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Seán Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Denis Buckley

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Niall Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Michael McDonald

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Conor Oliver

Leinster

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Rob Russell

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Harry Byrne

9. Ben Murphy

1. Ed Byrne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ryan Baird

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Cian Healy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Cormac Foley

22. Liam Turner

23. Will Connors

Ref: Andrew Brace (IRFU)