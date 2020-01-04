Competition breeds contentment for Leinster

NEW YEAR, CLEAN slate.

Connacht surely feel it’s the ideal time to wipe away Leinster’s long unbeaten streak while beginning a run of their own, away from a 2019 that ended with just three wins from eight.

Now, there’s a fair few hurdles and a Shannon-wide leap to come before the western province can make that a reality. On home turf Leinster consistently look untouchable and even with a gaggle of big names missing in this mid-season rest window, there are still internationals and Lions in harness to help keep their Pro14 points tally ticking upwards.

With the winning run now stretching 15 games back to the Heineken Champions Cup final loss to Saracens, all is rosy in the garden for Leinster. Such runs often serve to defuse a host of issues: fans forgive errors, journalists can’t avoid being positive and players cannot complain when they are replaced or rotated if the effect is another W on the board.

Rhys Ruddock has never been a man prone to being embittered when a coach’s selection call goes against him, but even his take on the current strength of competition for places verges on the sickly sweet.

“Honestly, I’d be more excited for them,” he says when asked about the latest impressive crop of back rows at Leo Cullen’s disposal – Max Deegan, Will Connors and Caelan Doris.

Caelan Doris and WillConnors tackle Dan Goggin in Thomond. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Once ‘brothers’, now Leinster sound like one big happy supportive family. Who can stand such a thing on this side of Christmas?

“It was only a matter of time from the performances they’ve been putting together, the way they’ve applied themselves to training and how keen they are to learn.”

Victories make everything in rugby feel a whole lot easier, not least a collective mentality. Or perhaps it’s more of a chicken-and-egg thing.

“It didn’t come as much of a shock or a worry, it’s more excitement for them to get the opportunity. They’ve been putting in big performances, hopefully, they can do the same tomorrow and they’ll be a step closer to being involved down the line.”

He adds: “They’re going to be great players… it’s not worth worrying about how good they become.

“I think everyone will be delighted to see their potential. The thing that we can focus on as players competing with them: is how good can we become?

“A little bit of competition probably makes everyone a better player and apply themselves even more.

The only thing you can really do is try and help everyone get better and when you can’t get in the team, work even harder and make sure you are doing everything you can to get in the team yourself.”

That same level of competition within the squad enables Leinster to put up a strong guard against complacency. Once a coach is willing to wipe the slate clean week-on-week, a player making a breakthrough isn’t likely to ease off the pedal if he knows the incumbent, or someone just below him in the depth chart, is ready and waiting to take the shirt back.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

For this evening’s inter-pro (kick-off 17.30, eir Sport), Leinster have handed a big opportunity to Ciaran Frawley at out-half ahead of the fast-rising Harry Byrne while Ross Byrne is rested and Jonathan Sexton progresses along a comeback trail that looks set to end in time for Ireland’s opening Six Nations match against Scotland.

Frawley will hope the carrying strength of Joe Tomane will help him put Leinster on the front foot and give him room to show his wares in attack through his running game and that intelligent array of kicks.

A week on from keeping a clean sheet in terms of tries away to Munster, defensive integrity was at the forefront of Leo Cullen’s thoughts yesterday.

“Their attacking shape causes us problems. You see the game last year, we had to score at the death having led by 17 points. They pulled us apart in several different ways, they like to attack with a dangerous back three,” said Cullen.

“Systems need to be good both sides of the ball. For 50 minutes against Ulster, we acquitted ourselves well but then we had mental lapses, an intercept try, dropping the ball.

“We need to tighten up and impose ourselves on the opposition and it will be challenging with a new team.”

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Joe Tomane

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Ryan Baird

20. Caelan Doris

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Harry Byrne

23. Cian Kelleher

Connacht:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Kyle Godwin

12. Tom Daly

11. John Porch

10. Conor Fitzgerald

9. Caolin Blade (Capt)

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Niall Murray

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Paul Boyle

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Paddy McAllister

18. Conor Kenny

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Sean Masterson

21. Stephen Kerins

22. David Horwitz

23. Tiernan O’Halloran