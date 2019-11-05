Internationals back in business to embrace the 'chaos' with Leinster

THAT PESKY OLD ‘you’re only as good as your last game’ truism will fuel a unique sort of hunger within Ireland internationals to lace up their boots again and move on from a mis-firing World Cup campaign in Japan.

A host of them will get that chance this weekend as inter-provincial derbies come down for decision – and, as ever, they come as a prelude to vital Heineken Cup clashes.

The majority of Leinster’s World Cup contingent were back in training in Donnybrook yesterday. Those who were low on minutes in Japan – such as Rhys Ruddock, Robbie Henshaw, Luke McGrath or perhaps Jordan Larmour – would appear most likely to be first in line to be integrated back into Leo Cullen’s side.

“We want them at their best,” says Felipe Contepomi. “If it is this week, next week or two weeks’ time that is what it is.

“We don’t want to just have them because of the sake of having them. It is about preparing them physically and mentally first and then, in terms of our way of playing the best we can, so we can set them up to be really successful.”

Sexton and Luke McGrath in training yesterday. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The ready players will be the right players for the job.

Sean Cronin’s neck injury is still being assessed on a ‘day to day’ basis and so the eastern province will face into Europe without their explosive hooker. Though Jonathan Sexton was on the training field yesterday, a Friday night fixture in Galway would seem a very early return after a testing international run. He may well sit among the contingent held back for the opening round of Europe against Benetton, or the trip to Lyon a week later.

Whatever his first day back in blue, Contepomi doesn’t feel Sexton will find it difficult to shrug off the disappointment of Japan. He’s not even sure it was the 34-year-old’s final tilt at the World Cup.

“I haven’t spoken personally with him, but I’m pretty sure he’s not ruling himself out of the next World Cup.

“He needs to keep fit, definitely, and age is something you can’t move backwards. He’s a guy who definitely, if he’s frustrated, he’ll always bounce back and get the best out of himself.”

Contepomi adds: “I think you’ve touched on a guy who’s the best example in terms of resilience and learning. Even at 34, he’s still learning. He’s always wanting to learn.

“He’s one of those guys, he doesn’t look like he’s gone into his shell or frustrated. He immediately looks for another challenge. His challenge will be next week or the following and that’s the way he is.”

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The internationals will return to a Leinster side in rude health at the top of Pro14 conference A. Cullen’s side have been chewing threw the early rounds with five wins in five outings – some more convincing wins than others – and that winning streak has not undercut the assertions from Isa Nacewa and Brian O’Driscoll that Ireland’s dip in form can be partly attributed to a steer away from Leinster-styled unstructured play.

Head coach Cullen had little truck with that point of view and yesterday his backs coach wouldn’t quite attach himself to the viewpoint that Ireland and Leinster styles are so different.

However, for the sake of argument, he suggests the players’ ability to flick between the two is testament to their abilities to adapt.

“If it is (the case) that they’re so different I say they make the players even better. Because they’re able to play different styles and adapt,” said Contepomi.

“If you can manage a very structured playbook as Ireland did, or as they say, it’s a masterclass to move to unstructured stuff that they say we play. I like to think we play good rugby.

“A player who can have both sides can only become a better player. For me, it’s not something clashing, it’s making the player even better.”

Joe Tomane, with Robbie Henshaw in the background, at Leinster training in Donnybrook. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It has unquestionably worked for Leinster since Stuart Lancaster arrived and enacted the infamous high-tempo Stuesdays training sessions. Comfort in chaos is the end-goal for coaches and players, and the latter group notice the difference when defensive pressure comes on to force teams to adapt or fold.

“It is great because so much of the game isn’t structured,” says Joe Tomane of Lancaster’s methods.

“We obviously train that way. We train to stay level-headed in chaos. I think it has been hugely effective for us because there are times in games when things don’t go according to plan.”