Ben O'Donnell set for long-awaited Connacht debut, while O'Reilly and Smith make Leinster bows

O'Donnell: Connacht fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of their new signing.

AUSTRALIAN SEVENS STAR Ben O’Donnell is set to make his much-anticipated Connacht debut against Leinster at the RDS tomorrow evening [7.35pm, eir Sport].

O’Donnell, who was nominated for World Sevens Player of the Year in 2018, signed for the western province in July but has been rehabbing a serious knee injury since his arrival at the Sportsground.

The 25-year-old is held in reserve in the replacements by head coach Andy Friend, who makes a total of five changes to the side beaten by Ulster last weekend.

Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Sean Masterson, Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan all start as Connacht bid to end their run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Academy duo Max O’Reilly and Andrew Smith have both been handed their senior debuts by Leo Cullen and team up with the experienced Dave Kearney in an exciting Leinster back three.

Luke McGrath captains the side from the half-backs alongside Johnny Sexton while Jack Conan and Ed Byrne could make their returns from injury with both named among the replacements.

Leinster

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Andrew Smith

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. Dave Kearney

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath (capt)

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Devin Toner

6. Ryan Baird

7. Scott Penny

8. Dan Leavy

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Josh Murphy

20. Jack Conan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Liam Turner

23. Will Connors

Connacht

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Tom Daly

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux (capt)

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Masterson

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Matthew Burke

18. Conor Kenny

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Diarmuid Kilgallen

23. Ben O’Donnell

