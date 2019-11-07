Six Ireland stars return for Leinster's derby clash with Connacht

Robbie Henshaw is one of six internationals returning for Leinster this week.

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has welcomed back a number of his Ireland internationals and named a strong team for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 trip to play Connacht [KO 7.35pm, TG4, Eir Sport 2 & Premier Sports 2].

While Cullen has held back some of his internationals – with Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong among the absentees – there are first starts of the season for Robbie Henshaw, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy and Andrew Porter, while Rhys Ruddock and Rob Kearney both start on the bench.

Hugo Keenan returns to the starting team at fullback having recovered from an ankle injury, with Adam Byrne named on the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the opposite flank.

It’s an all new midfield with Joe Tomane lining up alongside Henshaw, while McGrath and Ross Byrne are named at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Healy and Porter are named in a powerful front row alongside Rónan Kelleher, with Devin Toner and captain Scott Fardy in the second row.

Josh Murphy, Will Connors and Max Deegan line out in the back row.

Leinster head into the first inter-provincial derby of the season top of Conference A having won all five of their outings to date, while Connacht are second in Conference B having won all of their games since an opening weekend defeat to Scarlets.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ross Molony

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Rob Kearney

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Peter Robb

11. Stephen Fitzgerald

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Cillian Gallagher

5. Joe Maksymiw

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Matthew Burke

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Sean O’Brien

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Bundee Aki

23. Kyle Godwin

