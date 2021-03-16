Cullen, Lancaster, Contepomi and McBryde extend contracts at Leinster

Lancaster has extended his deal by two years while Cullen opted for a one-year rolling contract for personal reasons.

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen and senior coach Stuart Lancaster have extended their contracts by a year and two years respectively, while assistant coach Robin McBryde and backs coach Felipe Contepomi have also stretched their stays at the eastern province by a further two years.

Cullen, who won 221 caps for Leinster and was captain of three Heineken Cup-winning squads, has been head coach since the 2015/16 season and with his one-year extension will remain in charge until the end of next season, while his three colleagues will remain in their positions until the end of 2022/23.

Leinster and Cullen both confirmed that Cullen was himself offered a two-year deal but, for personal reasons, preferred a rolling one-year contract.

The four extensions were first confirmed to Leinster ‘members’ in a Q&A event with Cullen on Tuesday.

Felipe Contepomi (back left), Robin McBryde (back right), Stuart Lancaster (front left) and Leo Cullent (front right). Source: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Leinster CEO Mick Dawson said: “The discussions with Leo, and indeed with all the coaches, have gone very smoothly and I would like to thank Leo and Stuart, Felipe and Robin for their patience and understanding in what is for everyone in society a challenging situation.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm their new contracts here this evening with our Official Members who have been brilliantly supportive of the club over the last 12 months in particular.

“Under Leo’s stewardship, the club has enjoyed unprecedented success reaching seven finals in that time including Saturday week’s game against Munster and of course there is still the small matter of a European season to conclude this year and a game with Toulon only weeks away.

“More than any trophy, however, Leo has ensured that our ‘from the ground up’ ethos has not only been protected but has thrived under his leadership.

“Already this season 12 players from our own pathway have made senior debuts with Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 with Seán O’Brien and Tim Corkery being the latest two at the weekend.

“This success has been achieved in tandem with Stuart, Felipe and Robin and there was no hesitation on our part in offering them all extended terms and we very much look forward to working with them into the future.

“With the roll-out of vaccines and Covid-19 numbers on the decrease, we are all hopeful of better and brighter days for us all and for supporters to once again return to our games.”

Regarding the one-year tenure of Cullen’s contract, Dawson added:

We offered Leo a two-year deal and were very happy to do so, but Leo, for his own personal reasons, has instead chosen a rolling one-year contract which we respect. It is very much our hope that Leo will sit down with us again next season and that he will indicate a willingness to commit for a second season, and we will discuss that possibility when the time is right.

“Until that time, we are delighted to have Leo on board and we look forward to working with him, with Stuart, Felipe and Robin and indeed with the rest of the coaching and backroom team to build on the fantastic work already underway.”

Leo Cullen. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Head coach Cullen said: “I am delighted to extend my contract with Leinster Rugby and I want to thank everyone involved, particularly Mick Dawson, Guy Easterby and the IRFU, for their faith. Our success is founded on a collective effort and I also want to thank my fellow coaches, Stuart, Felipe and Robin, Hugh [Hogan], Emmet [Farrell] and all the backroom team for their support, collaboration and generosity in helping the team to perform to the highest level.

As Mick has stated, I was offered a two-year extension but requested a one-year rolling extension instead. This is purely down to personal circumstances and I would like to thank the IRFU and Leinster Rugby for their understanding in that regard. In saying that, I would like to reaffirm my absolute commitment to Leinster. I think anyone who knows me will know that my loyalty lies here. Representing my province as a player and then as coach has been among my proudest achievements in rugby and it is a huge honour for me to have been asked to continue. I look forward to serving Leinster Rugby to the best of my ability for as long as I am here.

“In the meantime, we can all look forward to the remainder of this season including the prospect of a Guinness Pro14 Final and Heineken Champions Cup game against Toulon. It has been a strange and uniquely challenging season but we will do our best to bring home some silverware for our wonderful supporters, whom we miss so much.

“Their passionate support is the missing ingredient at Leinster matches and we look forward to having them back in the RDS Arena and at the Aviva as soon as possible.”

