Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Leinster announce 28 new contracts as Kearney and McFadden stay short-term

Joe Tomane’s departure has been officially confirmed.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 11:21 AM
36 minutes ago 1,540 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5132602
Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are staying on short-term deals.
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland
Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are staying on short-term deals.
Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are staying on short-term deals.
Image: INPHO/Billy Stickland

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED 28 new senior contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season, with James Lowe, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Sean Cronin, and Andrew Porter among them.

Academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan have all been promoted onto senior deals.

Leinster have also officially confirmed that Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden have agreed short-term deals to stay with the province for the completion of the 2019/20 season, which could run until 17 October if the province reach the Champions Cup final.

McFadden will retire after the 2019/20 campaign, although Kearney’s future plans remain unclear.

Garry Ringrose is not on Leinster’s list of contract renewals, although The42 understands that the IRFU will soon officially confirm his new two-year central contract. 

Meanwhile, centre Joe Tomane is among those confirmed to be leaving Leinster along with Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Oisin Dowling, Roman Salanoa and Jack Aungier.

Leinster’s new senior contracts:

Vakh Abdaladze
Ryan Baird (promoted from academy)
Michael Bent
Adam Byrne
Ed Byrne
Harry Byrne  (promoted from academy)
Ross Byrne
Will Connors
Sean Cronin
Peter Dooley
Caelan Doris
Jack Dunne (promoted from academy)
Scott Fardy
Jordan Larmour
Dan Leavy
James Lowe
Ross Molony
Josh Murphy
Tommy O’Brien (promoted from academy)
Rory O’Loughlin
Rowan Osborne
Andrew Porter
Rhys Ruddock
James Ryan (centrally contracted by the IRFU)
Dan Sheehan (promoted from academy)
Devin Toner
James Tracy
Josh van der Flier

 Departing players:

Joe Tomane
Bryan Byrne
Barry Daly
Oisín Dowling (signed for Connacht)
Gavin Mullin
Roman Salanoa (signed for Munster)
Jack Aungier (signed for Connacht)

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

