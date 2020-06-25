Leinster announce 28 new contracts as Kearney and McFadden stay short-term

Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are staying on short-term deals.

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED 28 new senior contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season, with James Lowe, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Sean Cronin, and Andrew Porter among them.

Academy players Ryan Baird, Harry Byrne, Jack Dunne, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan have all been promoted onto senior deals.

Leinster have also officially confirmed that Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden have agreed short-term deals to stay with the province for the completion of the 2019/20 season, which could run until 17 October if the province reach the Champions Cup final.

McFadden will retire after the 2019/20 campaign, although Kearney’s future plans remain unclear.

Garry Ringrose is not on Leinster’s list of contract renewals, although The42 understands that the IRFU will soon officially confirm his new two-year central contract.

Meanwhile, centre Joe Tomane is among those confirmed to be leaving Leinster along with Bryan Byrne, Barry Daly, Gavin Mullin, Oisin Dowling, Roman Salanoa and Jack Aungier.

Leinster’s new senior contracts:

Vakh Abdaladze

Ryan Baird (promoted from academy)

Michael Bent

Adam Byrne

Ed Byrne

Harry Byrne (promoted from academy)

Ross Byrne

Will Connors

Sean Cronin

Peter Dooley

Caelan Doris

Jack Dunne (promoted from academy)

Scott Fardy

Jordan Larmour

Dan Leavy

James Lowe

Ross Molony

Josh Murphy

Tommy O’Brien (promoted from academy)

Rory O’Loughlin

Rowan Osborne

Andrew Porter

Rhys Ruddock

James Ryan (centrally contracted by the IRFU)

Dan Sheehan (promoted from academy)

Devin Toner

James Tracy

Josh van der Flier

Departing players:

Joe Tomane

Bryan Byrne

Barry Daly

Oisín Dowling (signed for Connacht)

Gavin Mullin

Roman Salanoa (signed for Munster)

Jack Aungier (signed for Connacht)