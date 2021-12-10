Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster report four positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Bath clash

Tomorrow’s game is still set to go ahead at the Aviva Stadium.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 10 Dec 2021, 11:39 AM
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE REPORTED four positive cases of Covid-19 in their set-up ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bath, which is still set to proceed as scheduled.

Three senior players and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid and are now self-isolating.

The three players “were tested outside the PCR testing window,” according to a Leinster statement.

Further PCR testing was then carried out in the Leinster set-up yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches, and members of staff, with 93 of them returning negative results.

One member of staff recorded a positive result.

Leinster say the HSE has been informed, “in accordance with public health guidelines.”

The province’s statement confirms that this afternoon’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium will go ahead as planned, with tomorrow’s meeting with Bath at the same venue also still set to proceed as scheduled.

Leinster are just the latest rugby club to encounter disruption due to Covid-19.

Munster have been heavily affected by positive cases in their squad during and after their recent United Rugby Championship trip to South Africa, leaving them stretched for Sunday’s European clash with Wasps.

Meanwhile, Clermont – who face Ulster tomorrow – have also had positive cases in their squad in recent days, according to a report in local French newspaper La Montagne.

Scarlets had to hand Bristol a walkover in their Champions Cup game after being quarantined in Belfast for 10 days following their own return from a URC trip to South Africa.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.

