EPCR lower ticket prices for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final at Croke Park

ECPR HAVE CONFIRMED the ticket prices for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Northampton Saints at Croke Park, with the average price of a ticket down €10 from last year.

Leinster take on the Saints on 4 May at Croke Park, and supporters will be able to snap up tickets later this week, with prices starting just under €20.

A Category 4 ticket for Hill 16 has been set at €18.

Advertisement

Category 3 tickets will cost €38, with Category 2 set at €55 and Category 1 at €75. Premium tickets will be €90.

The average price for a ticket for last year’s Leinster v Toulouse semi-final at Aviva Stadium was €49. The average price for next month’s game against Northampton is €39.

The announcement comes after Leo Cullen had pleaded with tournament organisers EPCR not to ‘rip off’ supporters, the Leinster head coach making the point while stressing the province’s desire to get a bumper crowd to Jones’ Road.

“Hopefully EPCR price the tickets appropriately for an 82,000 venue because you want a big crowd, don’t you?,” said Cullen, speaking after Saturday’s quarter-final defeat of La Rochelle.

“Obviously it’s an EPCR event, it’s not a Leinster event. That’s the big thing you’s ask, because you want a proper crowd there. You want to entice people to be there, to make it a special occasion rather than rip people off. You don’t want to rip people off.

“So hopefully it’s a proper game now as in we get a big crowd, because if we turn up there and whatever, 20,000 people – 20,000 is a lot of people but if it’s in an 82,000-capacity stadium then it’s a different kettle of fish, isn’t it?”

Tickets for the game will go on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Northampton have been allocated 10,000 tickets.