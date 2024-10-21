Cullen set to sign new two-year deal as Leinster head coach

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen is set to sign a new two-year contract extension with the province.

Cullen’s current deal as Leinster boss is due to expire at the end of this season but The 42 understands that a new deal is close to being finalised.

The 46-year-old has been Leinster’s head coach since 2015 when he was promoted from his role as forwards coach after Matt O’Connor’s departure.

Advertisement

Cullen guided Leinster to a Champions Cup success in 2018 and has led them to four Pro14 titles, the most recent in 2021.

Leinster have been in the Champions Cup final for the last three seasons in a row, losing twice to La Rochelle and once to Toulouse, although they haven’t been past the URC semi-finals since the introduction of the four big South African franchises in 2o21.

Cullen is a legendary former Leinster player, captaining the province to Heineken Cup trophies in 2009, 2011, and 2012, as well as being part of four Celtic League/Pro12 successes and a Challenge Cup title.

While Leinster haven’t won a trophy in the past three seasons, they are fancied to do so in the current campaign with the additions of RG Snyman, Jordie Barrett, and Rabah Slimani boosting a squad already packed with Ireland internationals.

Leinster believe Cullen is the man to continue leading their trophy hunt over the coming years, with this new deal set to extend his time as head coach until the summer of 2027.

It’s understood that Cullen’s consistent work in bringing through homegrown players is a key factor in the decision to offer him a new deal.

Cullen has surrounded himself with good coaches during his time in charge of Leinster, with previous senior coach Stuart Lancaster being replaced by Jacques Nienaber last year after the Englishman joined Racing 92.

Attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal is a more recent addition, coming in following Andrew Goodman’s exit for a position with Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching staff.

Whatever about the make-up of the coaching team in Leinster, it looks like there will be continuity in the head coach position over the coming years with Cullen set to extend his time in charge.