Dan Sheehan and James Lowe return for Leinster's clash with Stormers
DAN SHEEHAN CAPTAINS Leinster on his first appearance this season, as the province take on the Stormers in the URC on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (KO: 5pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1).
Sheehan has been out since July, when he suffered an ACL injury during Ireland’s first test against South Africa.
Henry McErlean is also set for his first outing of the campaign at full-back, with Paddy McCarthy hoping to come off the bench for his first minutes of the season.
James Lowe also makes a return from injury to take his place in a Leinster team for the first time since October and Will Connors has been named among the replacements after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Academy duo McErlean and Andrew Osborne complete the back three.
With a combined total of nearly 400 Leinster appearances under their belts, Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath provide experience in the half-back positions.
Jordie Barrett retains his place at 12 following last Saturday’s 47-21 win over Bath in the Champions Cup and he is partnered in the centre by Liam Turner.
In the pack, Rabah Slimani and Max Deegan keep their places in the starting XV, although the latter shifts over from flanker to No 8.
Jack Boyle joins Slimani and Sheehan in the front row, with RG Snyman and Brian Deeny offering the support from the second row. Alex Soroka and Scott Penny have been named on the flanks.
John McKee and Rory McGuire join Paddy McCarthy in offering front row reinforcements while Diarmuid Mangan and James Culhane take their place among the replacements.
Will Connors returns from his injury layoff to complete a 6:2 split on the Leinster bench, with Cormac Foley and Charlie Tector providing the backline cover.
Due to travel disruptions as a result of Storm Éowyn, Eoghan Cross has been appointed as referee for this game to replace Andrea Piardi.
Leinster:
15. Henry McErlean
14. Andrew Osborne
13. Liam Turner
12. Jordie Barrett
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack Boyle
2. Dan Sheehan (Capt)
3. Rabah Slimani
4. RG Snyman
5. Brian Deeny
6. Alex Soroka
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Rory McGuire
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. James Culhane
21. Will Connors
22. Cormac Foley
23. Charlie Tector
Ref: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)
