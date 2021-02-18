Leinster name Ross and Harry Byrne together in starting team for the first time

ROSS AND HARRY Byrne have been named to start in a Leinster team together for the first time ahead of Friday’s Pro14 clash away to the Dragons [7.35, TG4].

Leo Cullen has opted to give Ross Byrne another run at centre, naming the older Byrne brother at 12. Ross previously impressed at outside centre in the January win over Ulster. Harry, who joined Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad as injury cover last week, makes his seventh start of the season at out-half.

Max O’Reilly starts at fullback with Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney named on the wings. Rory O’Loughlin recovers from a shoulder injury to join Ross Byrne in midfield, with Harry Byrne at 10 alongside captain Luke McGrath at scrum-half.

Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent form an experienced front-row, with Ross Molony and Ryan Baird getting the nod in the second row.

Jack Conan starts at number eight to win his 100th cap for the province, with Josh Murphy and Scott Penny completing the backrow.

On the bench, loosehead prop Marcus Hanan is in line to make his debut. The 20-year-old came through the age grades at Clane RFC in Kildare and was capped by the Ireland Under 20s during the 2020 Six Nations, and plays his club rugby with Old Belvedere.

Dragons Director of Rugby Dean Ryan hands a full debut to centre Aneurin Owen, while prop Lloyd Fairbrother is set to make his 100th Pro14 appearance.

Leinster head into the game with a four-point advantage over Ulster at the top of Conference A table with five rounds remaining. The province have won their previous eight meetings with the Dragons.

Dragons

15. Jordan Williams

14. Jonah Holmes

13. Aneurin Owen

12. Jack Dixon

11. Ashton Hewitt

10. Sam Davies

9. Rhodri Williams (captain)

1. Brok Harris

2. Richard Hibbard

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Joe Davies

5. Ben Carter

6. Matthew Screech

7. Ben Fry

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

8. Huw Taylor

Replacements:

16. Ellis Shipp

17. Greg Bateman

18. Chris Coleman

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Dan Baker

21. Luke Baldwin

22. Josh Lewis

23. Connor Edwards

Leinster

15. Max O’Reilly

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Ross Byrne

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Marcus Hanan

18. Tom Clarkson

19. Devin Toner

21. Rowan Osborne

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Jamie Osborne