No mandatory antigen testing for 1,200 fans attending Leinster v Dragons match

LEINSTER RUGBY ARE seeking expressions of interest from members who would like to attend their Rainbow Cup game against Dragons.

As part of the government’s reopening plans, the match has been chosen as one of the test events and 1,200 supporters will be permitted into the RDS on Friday, 11 June (8.15pm kick-off).

Tickets will be assigned via a lottery system and successful applicants are to receive two each, which must be used by them and another person from the same household.

While there will be strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations such as two-metre social distancing and mask-wearing, fans will not need to take an antigen test before attending.

The province had previously submitted a proposal to the government to assess the use of rapid antigen testing for the safe return of spectators back in April.

There will also be free tickets offered to frontline workers from St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin to recognise their efforts over the past 15 months.

