BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Government confirms plans to allow supporters back into stadiums from 7 June

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the latest easing of restrictions this evening.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 28 May 2021, 6:27 PM
5 minutes ago 2,047 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5451390
Croke Park will welcome back supporters in the coming months.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Croke Park will welcome back supporters in the coming months.
Croke Park will welcome back supporters in the coming months.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CROWDS WILL SLOWLY begin to be welcomed back into sports stadiums in the Republic of Ireland in the coming weeks, with the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

From 7 June, up to 200 people will be allowed attend outdoor events at venues which have a minimum capacity of 5,000, while up to 100 people can attend other outdoor events.

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres will also reopen for individual training only on this date.

July will see the return of indoor sports events and activities, while from 5 July, most outdoor events will be allowed crowds of up to 200, with a maximum of 500 allowed at outdoor venues and stadiums with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

It is hoped that these numbers will increase again in August.

The government have also confirmed a series of test events to take place in June, with a view of informing guidance for venues due to reopen in July or for growing crowd numbers in August.

On 11 June, a maximum of 1,200 supporters will be allowed attend the Leinster v Dragons rugby game at the RDS. Up to 1,000 will be permitted at the League of Ireland meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium, with 600 present for Cork City and Cabinteely at Turner’s Cross.

The Camogie National League final on 20 June will also serve as a test event with a crowd of up to 3,000 allowed in Croke Park.

A full list of the planned test events is available here.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie