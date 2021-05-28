Government confirms plans to allow supporters back into stadiums from 7 June

Croke Park will welcome back supporters in the coming months.

CROWDS WILL SLOWLY begin to be welcomed back into sports stadiums in the Republic of Ireland in the coming weeks, with the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening.

From 7 June, up to 200 people will be allowed attend outdoor events at venues which have a minimum capacity of 5,000, while up to 100 people can attend other outdoor events.

Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres will also reopen for individual training only on this date.

July will see the return of indoor sports events and activities, while from 5 July, most outdoor events will be allowed crowds of up to 200, with a maximum of 500 allowed at outdoor venues and stadiums with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

It is hoped that these numbers will increase again in August.

The government have also confirmed a series of test events to take place in June, with a view of informing guidance for venues due to reopen in July or for growing crowd numbers in August.

On 11 June, a maximum of 1,200 supporters will be allowed attend the Leinster v Dragons rugby game at the RDS. Up to 1,000 will be permitted at the League of Ireland meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium, with 600 present for Cork City and Cabinteely at Turner’s Cross.

The Camogie National League final on 20 June will also serve as a test event with a crowd of up to 3,000 allowed in Croke Park.

A full list of the planned test events is available here.

