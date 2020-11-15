Dan Leavy to make first Leinster start since March 2019 against Edinburgh

Leavy starts in the number six shirt.

DAN LEAVY WILL make his first start for Leinster since March 2019 after being named at blindside flanker for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at the RDS [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport].

The 26-year-old has recently returned from a long-term knee injury with three replacement appearances but is now part of the starting XV.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ryan Baird will make his return from injury on the bench for Leinster, having been named in the number 23 jersey.

Baird has been sidelined with an adductor injury in recent weeks, forcing him to miss out on Ireland’s autumn campaign so far.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named a new centre pairing of Ciarán Frawley and Liam Turner with Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin absent through injury. Rhys Ruddock captains the team again from number eight.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Liam Turner

12. Ciarán Frawley

11. Dave Kearney

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Dan Leavy

7. Scott Penny

8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Michael Milne

18. Ciarán Parker

19. Ross Molony

20. Josh Murphy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Ryan Baird

Edinburgh:

15. Jack Blain

14. Eroni Sau

13. Mark Bennett

12. Chris Dean

11. Jamie Farndale

10. Nathan Chamberlain

9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. David Cherry

3. Lee-Roy Atalifo

4. Andries Ferreira

5. Andrew Davidson

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Luke Crosbie

8. Ally Miller

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse

17. Sam Grahamslaw

18. Dan Gamble

19. Jamie Hodgson

20. Rory Darge

21. Nic Groom

22. Charlie Shiel

23. James Johnstone

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].