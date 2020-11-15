BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 15 November 2020
Dan Leavy to make first Leinster start since March 2019 against Edinburgh

The 26-year-old has made three replacement appearances in recent weeks.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 12:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,542 Views 4 Comments
Leavy starts in the number six shirt.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

DAN LEAVY WILL make his first start for Leinster since March 2019 after being named at blindside flanker for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at the RDS [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport].

The 26-year-old has recently returned from a long-term knee injury with three replacement appearances but is now part of the starting XV.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ryan Baird will make his return from injury on the bench for Leinster, having been named in the number 23 jersey.

Baird has been sidelined with an adductor injury in recent weeks, forcing him to miss out on Ireland’s autumn campaign so far.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named a new centre pairing of Ciarán Frawley and Liam Turner with Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin absent through injury. Rhys Ruddock captains the team again from number eight.

Leinster:

15. Jimmy O’Brien 
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Liam Turner
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney 
10. Harry Byrne 
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Peter Dooley 
2. James Tracy 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Scott Fardy 
6. Dan Leavy 
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan 
17. Michael Milne
18. Ciarán Parker 
19. Ross Molony 
20. Josh Murphy 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. David Hawkshaw 
23. Ryan Baird

Edinburgh:

15. Jack Blain
14. Eroni Sau
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Jamie Farndale
10. Nathan Chamberlain
9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman
2. David Cherry
3. Lee-Roy Atalifo
4. Andries Ferreira
5. Andrew Davidson
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Luke Crosbie
8. Ally Miller

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse
17. Sam Grahamslaw
18. Dan Gamble
19. Jamie Hodgson
20. Rory Darge
21. Nic Groom
22. Charlie Shiel
23. James Johnstone

Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

