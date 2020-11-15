Dan Leavy to make first Leinster start since March 2019 against Edinburgh

DAN LEAVY WILL make his first start for Leinster since March 2019 after being named at blindside flanker for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at the RDS [KO 8.15pm, eir Sport].
The 26-year-old has recently returned from a long-term knee injury with three replacement appearances but is now part of the starting XV.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ryan Baird will make his return from injury on the bench for Leinster, having been named in the number 23 jersey.
Baird has been sidelined with an adductor injury in recent weeks, forcing him to miss out on Ireland’s autumn campaign so far.
Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named a new centre pairing of Ciarán Frawley and Liam Turner with Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin absent through injury. Rhys Ruddock captains the team again from number eight.
Leinster:
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Liam Turner
12. Ciarán Frawley
11. Dave Kearney
10. Harry Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Peter Dooley
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Dan Leavy
7. Scott Penny
8. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Michael Milne
18. Ciarán Parker
19. Ross Molony
20. Josh Murphy
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. David Hawkshaw
23. Ryan Baird
Edinburgh:
15. Jack Blain
14. Eroni Sau
13. Mark Bennett
12. Chris Dean
11. Jamie Farndale
10. Nathan Chamberlain
9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. David Cherry
3. Lee-Roy Atalifo
4. Andries Ferreira
5. Andrew Davidson
6. Magnus Bradbury
7. Luke Crosbie
8. Ally Miller
Replacements:
16. Mike Willemse
17. Sam Grahamslaw
18. Dan Gamble
19. Jamie Hodgson
20. Rory Darge
21. Nic Groom
22. Charlie Shiel
23. James Johnstone
Referee: Craig Evans [WRU].
COMMENTS (4)