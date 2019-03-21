This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns

Nick McCarthy has also recovered to take a spot on the bench against Edinburgh.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 12:14 PM
11 minutes ago 306 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4553725

LEO CULLEN HAS included Ireland internationals Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy in his Leinster team to face Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow evening [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

With a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster to come in two weekends’ time, their returns are timely for Leinster.

Luke McGrath McGrath has been out since January. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Scrum-half McGrath has been absent since suffering a knee injury against Toulouse in January that cruelly ruled him out of Six Nations involvement with Ireland.

Openside flanker Leavy, meanwhile, has been sidelined since December with a calf issue – also ensuring he took no part in the Six Nations – but makes his return in the number seven shirt. 

McGrath and Leavy are joined in making injury comebacks by former Australia international Joe Tomane, who has recovered from hamstring surgery sooner than expected.

Initially ruled out for up to five months back in November, Tomane has been passed fit to start at inside centre against Edinburgh.

There is further good news for Leinster on the injury front with the return of scrum-half Nick McCarthy to the bench for the trip to Scotland.

Promising academy back Ciarán Frawley gets his first start at fullback in the Leinster team to take on Edinburgh, with Barry Daly and Fergus McFadden on the wings.

Leinsters Joe Tomane Tomane makes his return at 12. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Noel Reid joins Tomane in midfield as Ross Byrne partners McGrath in the halfbacks.

Seán Cronin, dropped from the Ireland squad after starting the Six Nations game against Italy in round three, gets an opportunity to show his quality at hooker, with Ed Byrne and Michael Bent either side of him in the front row.

Josh Murphy and Mick Kearney pair up in the second row, while Rhys Ruddock is named captain in a back row also including Leavy and Max Deegan at number eight.

Ireland internationals Jack McGrath and Andrew Porter are included on a bench that also features youngsters Jack Dunne, Oisín Dowling and Jimmy O’Brien. 

Edinburgh, meanwhile, have named a strong team that includes fit-again flanker John Barclay, who will make his debut for the club after recovering from a long-term Achilles tendon injury.

Leinster hold a 22-point lead at the top of Conference B of the Pro14 ahead of this fixture, meaning they have already secured a home semi-final. Edinburgh sit fifth in the table, five points behind third-placed Ulster.

Leinster (v Edinburgh):

15. Ciarán Frawley
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Noel Reid
12. Joe Tomane
11. Barry Daly
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne 
2. Seán Cronin 
3. Michael Bent
4. Josh Murphy
5. Mick Kearney
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Jack Dunne
20. Oisín Dowling
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Jimmy O’Brien
23. Conor O’Brien

Edinburgh:

15. Dougie Fife
14. Darcy Graham
13. James Johnstone
12. Matt Scott
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Henry Pyrgos (captain)

1. Pierre Schoeman 
2. Ross Ford 
3. WP Nel
4. Fraser McKenzie
5. Ben Toolis
6. John Barclay
7. Hamish Watson
8. Viliame Mata

Replacements:

16. Cameron Fenton
17. Allan Dell
18. Simon Berghan
19. Callum Hunter-Hill
20. Magnus Bradbury
21. Charlie Shiel
22. Simon Hickey
23. Chris Dean

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU]. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    CHELTENHAM
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    92nd-minute winner spares Wales' blushes as they're pushed all the way by Trinidad and Tobago
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Boost for Leinster as McGrath, Leavy and Tomane make injury returns
    Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme
    'The whole game is completely dismantled' - Ex-boss on Ireland Women's rugby crisis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie