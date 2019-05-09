Quiz: Can you name the players from Leinster's four European Cup winning teams?

LEINSTER BID TO go top of the European rugby roll of honour on their own on Saturday as they chase a fifth title.

Leinster have enjoyed triumphs in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018.

Currently joint top with Toulouse with four titles, Leinster are trying to land silverware against a Saracens side who were crowned champions in 2016 and 2017.

Leinster will be seeking to repeat last year’s final victory over Racing Metro and emulate their glories in 2009 against Leicester, 2011 against Northampton and 2012 against Ulster.

But can you remember the players from those four starting sides that swept them to European glory?

Time to test your knowledge with this quiz. If it doesn’t display correctly, click here to play.

