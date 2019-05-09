This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you name the players from Leinster's four European Cup winning teams?

Leinster chase a fifth crown on Saturday in Newcastle.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 9 May 2019, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 5,451 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4626967

LEINSTER BID TO go top of the European rugby roll of honour on their own on Saturday as they chase a fifth title.

pjimage Leinster have enjoyed triumphs in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Source: INPHO

Currently joint top with Toulouse with four titles, Leinster are trying to land silverware against a Saracens side who were crowned champions in 2016 and 2017.

Leinster will be seeking to repeat last year’s final victory over Racing Metro and emulate their glories in 2009 against Leicester, 2011 against Northampton and 2012 against Ulster. 

But can you remember the players from those four starting sides that swept them to European glory?

Time to test your knowledge with this quiz. If it doesn’t display correctly, click here to play.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

