Fardy replaces Baird for Leinster as Exeter make two changes in front row

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT the experienced Scott Fardy back into their starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Exeter at Sandy Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

The Australian second row was named on the bench for last weekend’s cancelled round-of-16 tie with Toulon but returns to Leo Cullen’s starting side in place of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, who drops to the bench.

Otherwise, Leinster are unchanged as the likes of James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Will Connors all remain sidelined through injury.

Exeter, meanwhile, have made two changes from their victory over Lyon last weekend, with Ben Moon and Wales prop Tomas Francis coming in at loosehead and tighthead prop, respectively. Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams drop onto the bench.

Captain and out-half Joe Simmonds is fit to start after limping off with cramp against Lyon.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy

5. Devin Toner

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Ryan Baird

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Dave Kearney

Exeter: