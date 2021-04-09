Fardy replaces Baird for Leinster as Exeter make two changes in front row

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT the experienced Scott Fardy back into their starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Exeter at Sandy Park [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].
The Australian second row was named on the bench for last weekend’s cancelled round-of-16 tie with Toulon but returns to Leo Cullen’s starting side in place of 21-year-old Ryan Baird, who drops to the bench.
Otherwise, Leinster are unchanged as the likes of James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Will Connors all remain sidelined through injury.
Exeter, meanwhile, have made two changes from their victory over Lyon last weekend, with Ben Moon and Wales prop Tomas Francis coming in at loosehead and tighthead prop, respectively. Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams drop onto the bench.
Captain and out-half Joe Simmonds is fit to start after limping off with cramp against Lyon.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy
5. Devin Toner
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Ryan Baird
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Dave Kearney
Exeter:
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Olly Woodburn
13. Henry Slade
12. Ollie Devoto
11. Tom O’Flaherty
10. Joe Simmonds (captain)
9. Jack Maunder
1. Ben Moon
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
3. Tomas Francis
4. Jonny Gray
5. Jonny Hill
6. Dave Ewers
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Sam Simmonds
Replacements:
16. Jack Yeandle
17. Alec Hepburn
18. Harry Williams
19. Sam Skinner
20. Jannes Kirsten
21. Stu Townsend
22. Harvey Skinner
23. Ian Whitten
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
