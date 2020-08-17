Big blow for Leinster's McFadden as injury rules him out for six weeks

LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has suffered a big injury blow after sustaining a calf issue that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

The 34-year-old extended his Leinster contract for several months up until October to play in the remainder of the 2019/20 season before retiring from rugby.

However, McFadden will now be in a race to feature again before his time with Leinster concludes.

McFadden's contract expires after the remainder the 2019/20 season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 2019/20 Pro14 campaign is due to be concluded over the next four weekends, meaning McFadden could miss all of it.

Leinster’s 2019/20 Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens is scheduled for 19 September, with the semi-finals the following weekend and the final due to take place on 17 October. Ireland international McFadden will hope to recover swiftly in order to play in the blue jersey for the last time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Meanwhile, 24-year-old centre Conor O’Brien has been ruled out of action for “a number of months” after undergoing surgery on a longstanding hamstring injury.

The Mullingar man would have had high hopes of notable game time over the coming season following the departure of Joe Tomane from Leinster this summer.

Tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze is due to undergo a surgical procedure on a longstanding back injury this week and Leinster say they will “get clarity on his expected return to play time following the procedure.”

More positively, loosehead prop Peter Dooley is expected to return to training this week after recovering from a shoulder issue.

Openside flanker Dan Leavy “will progress his gradual exposure to rugby training this week” as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury last year.

Second row James Ryan and wing Adam Byrne remain sidelined as they rehabilitate after shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.