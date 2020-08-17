This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big blow for Leinster's McFadden as injury rules him out for six weeks

Meanwhile, centre Conor O’Brien will be absent for several months.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 17 Aug 2020, 3:11 PM
LEINSTER WING FERGUS McFadden has suffered a big injury blow after sustaining a calf issue that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

The 34-year-old extended his Leinster contract for several months up until October to play in the remainder of the 2019/20 season before retiring from rugby.

However, McFadden will now be in a race to feature again before his time with Leinster concludes.

McFadden's contract expires after the remainder the 2019/20 season.

The 2019/20 Pro14 campaign is due to be concluded over the next four weekends, meaning McFadden could miss all of it.

Leinster’s 2019/20 Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens is scheduled for 19 September, with the semi-finals the following weekend and the final due to take place on 17 October. Ireland international McFadden will hope to recover swiftly in order to play in the blue jersey for the last time.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old centre Conor O’Brien has been ruled out of action for “a number of months” after undergoing surgery on a longstanding hamstring injury.

The Mullingar man would have had high hopes of notable game time over the coming season following the departure of Joe Tomane from Leinster this summer.

Tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze is due to undergo a surgical procedure on a longstanding back injury this week and Leinster say they will “get clarity on his expected return to play time following the procedure.”

More positively, loosehead prop Peter Dooley is expected to return to training this week after recovering from a shoulder issue.

Openside flanker Dan Leavy “will progress his gradual exposure to rugby training this week” as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury last year.

Second row James Ryan and wing Adam Byrne remain sidelined as they rehabilitate after shoulder and hamstring injuries, respectively.

