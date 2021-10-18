Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

Sexton to have further assessment on hip injury, while Henshaw returns to limited training

James Ryan will follow head-injury protocols this week, while Caelan Doris and Ciarán Frawley are good to go for Friday’s trip to Glasgow.

By Gavan Casey Monday 18 Oct 2021, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,013 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5577667
Johnny Sexton in action during Leinster's destruction of Scarlets.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Johnny Sexton in action during Leinster's destruction of Scarlets.
Johnny Sexton in action during Leinster's destruction of Scarlets.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Johnny Sexton will undergo further assessment on a hip injury he picked up before being replaced by Ross Byrne on 51 minutes of Leinster’s demolition of Scarlets at the RDS on Saturday.

Sexton “will have further assessment on a hip injury today”, Leinster said in Monday’s fitness update, “and will be further assessed during the week.”

Robbie Henshaw, meanwhile, has been definitely ruled out of Friday’s trip to Glasgow but will take a limited part in training this week as his recovery from a foot injury continues to be monitored by the Blues’ medical staff.

James Ryan is following head-injury protocols and is consequently a doubt for Leinster’s early-weekend trip to Scotland.

In more positive news for the champions and their head coach Leo Cullen, Caelan Doris (calf) and Ciarán Frawley (dead leg) both came through Saturday’s 50-15 victory over Scarlets and will train as normal this week. Jack Dunne (ankle) and Scott Penny (dead leg) have both also returned to full training.

Harry Byrne, who suffered his own hip injury and was replaced by Sexton against Zebre two weeks ago, will also return to training today and will be looked at during the week. The same can be said for Dave Kearney (ankle) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder), while Jimmy O’Brien will also be further assessed during the week after withdrawing from Saturday’s matchday squad through illness.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Leinster face Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium at 19:35 on Friday, live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie