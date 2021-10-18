Sexton to have further assessment on hip injury, while Henshaw returns to limited training

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that captain Johnny Sexton will undergo further assessment on a hip injury he picked up before being replaced by Ross Byrne on 51 minutes of Leinster’s demolition of Scarlets at the RDS on Saturday.

Sexton “will have further assessment on a hip injury today”, Leinster said in Monday’s fitness update, “and will be further assessed during the week.”

Robbie Henshaw, meanwhile, has been definitely ruled out of Friday’s trip to Glasgow but will take a limited part in training this week as his recovery from a foot injury continues to be monitored by the Blues’ medical staff.

James Ryan is following head-injury protocols and is consequently a doubt for Leinster’s early-weekend trip to Scotland.

In more positive news for the champions and their head coach Leo Cullen, Caelan Doris (calf) and Ciarán Frawley (dead leg) both came through Saturday’s 50-15 victory over Scarlets and will train as normal this week. Jack Dunne (ankle) and Scott Penny (dead leg) have both also returned to full training.

Harry Byrne, who suffered his own hip injury and was replaced by Sexton against Zebre two weeks ago, will also return to training today and will be looked at during the week. The same can be said for Dave Kearney (ankle) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder), while Jimmy O’Brien will also be further assessed during the week after withdrawing from Saturday’s matchday squad through illness.

Leinster face Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium at 19:35 on Friday, live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.