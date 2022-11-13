Leinster GAA set to investigate after brawl in club intermediate hurling game

LEINSTER GAA CHIEFS are to launch an investigation after a brawl marred yesterday’s provincial intermediate club hurling quarter-final in Parnell Park.

The game involving Dublin champions Naomh Barróg and Wexford winners Oulart-the-Ballagh saw violent scenes break out during the game involving players, mentors and supporters.

Some of the scenes in the sideline incident were captured in footage shared on social media.

Ugly scenes between Naomh Barróg and Oulart-the-Ballagh. pic.twitter.com/hoOYVQRMQB — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) November 12, 2022

Advertisement

The referees report from the game will be available within the next 24 hours and that will be followed by a meeting of the Leinster Competition Control Committee to discuss it.

Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan told RTÉ that sanctions will be imposed if necessary.

“We play hundreds of games every weekend in a spirit of enjoyment for both players and spectators and unfortunately we get isolated incidents which are rightly highlighted in the media and elsewhere, because they have no place in our games.”

“We must deal them in as harsh a manner as we can, but also in a fair manner.

“There is any amount of sanctions available.

“There are very severe sanctions which can be imposed and if necessary which will be imposed.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The game finished level at Naomh Barróg 1-25 Oulart-the-Ballagh 2-22 at the end of extra-time, with the Dublin side winning 3-2 on penalties.

They now advance to face Wicklow’s Bray Emmetts in Leinster semi-final on Saturday 26 November.