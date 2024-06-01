Leinster men's and women's teams join calls for 'immediate ceasefire in Gaza'

THE LEINSTER MEN’S and women’s rugby teams have released a joint statement calling for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza.”

The statement also reads that the players have made a donation to UNICEF to provide help for children who have been affected by the violence.

Earlier this week, the GAA and GPA released a joint statement to express the ‘deep concerns’ of their members at the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza while also backing calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Advertisement

Leinster’s statement in full reads:

“The Leinster Rugby men and women’s squads would like to add our collective voices to the growing calls at home and abroad for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza.

“The horrific scenes witnessed over the last few months can not go on. A ceasefire will hopefully allow for the release of hostages, for humanitarian aid to get to those that need it most and for the medical needs of all those impacted, to be looked after.

“A donation on behalf of the Leinster Rugby players will be made to UNICEF, to help the children of Gaza.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!