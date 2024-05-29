Advertisement
GAA and GPA express ‘deep concerns’ about Gaza crisis and call for ceasefire

It was also announced they will be donating to the Irish Red Cross to support relief work in the region.
4.43pm, 29 May 2024
138

THE GAA AND GPA have t0day released a joint statement to express the ‘deep concerns’ of their members at the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

They have also backed calls for an immediate ceasefire, while they announced they will be donating to the Irish Red Cross to support relief work.

The joint statement in full reads:

“The GAA and the GPA share the deep concerns expressed by many of our members about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and escalating violence in Gaza.

“We support the Irish Government and International Community’s calls for an immediate and sustained ceasefire which will allow aid to reach Gaza and for all hostages to be released.

“We will be donating to the Irish Red Cross to support relief work in Gaza.”

