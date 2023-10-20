Scott Penny to captain Leinster for Glasgow clash

SCOTT PENNY CAPTAINS LEINSTER for the the first time in a competitive fixture as the province face Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the URC on Sunday in Scotstoun Stadium (KO: 4pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

Back-row forward Penny led the side in two of Leinster’s pre-season matches.

Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. Liam Turner and Charlie Ngatai are in the centre, with Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath completing the back line.

Advertisement

📥 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧! 💪



Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to take on @GlasgowWarriors on Sunday afternoon in our #BKTURC season opener.#FromTheGroundUp #GLAvLEI pic.twitter.com/um9gU8axeP — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 20, 2023

In the pack, Jack Boyle starts a competitive game for the first time. He is joined in the front row by John McKee and Thomas Clarkson. Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are in the heart of the pack with Max Deegan, Penny and James Culhane in the back row.

🆕 2023/24, here we go 💪



Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @leinsterrugby at Scotstoun this Sunday, as we kick off the new #BKTURC season on Family Day!



🎟️ https://t.co/O2BOFS7fo2#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/HSBvkxvpvA — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) October 20, 2023

Among the replacements, Academy props Paddy McCarthy and Rory McGuire are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Rhys Ruddock provides over 220 caps of experience off the bench.

Leinster:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jordan Larmour

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. John McKee

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. James Culhane

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Paddy McCarthy

18. Rory McGuire

19. Brian Deeny

20. Rhys Ruddock

21. Cormac Foley

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Will Connors

Ref: Craig Evans (WRU)