Scott Penny to captain Leinster for Glasgow clash

SCOTT PENNY CAPTAINS LEINSTER for the the first time in a competitive fixture as the province face Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the URC on Sunday in Scotstoun Stadium (KO: 4pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).
Back-row forward Penny led the side in two of Leinster’s pre-season matches.
Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. Liam Turner and Charlie Ngatai are in the centre, with Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath completing the back line.
📥 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧! 💪— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 20, 2023
Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to take on @GlasgowWarriors on Sunday afternoon in our #BKTURC season opener.#FromTheGroundUp #GLAvLEI pic.twitter.com/um9gU8axeP
In the pack, Jack Boyle starts a competitive game for the first time. He is joined in the front row by John McKee and Thomas Clarkson. Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are in the heart of the pack with Max Deegan, Penny and James Culhane in the back row.
🆕 2023/24, here we go 💪— Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) October 20, 2023
Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @leinsterrugby at Scotstoun this Sunday, as we kick off the new #BKTURC season on Family Day!
🎟️ https://t.co/O2BOFS7fo2#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/HSBvkxvpvA
Among the replacements, Academy props Paddy McCarthy and Rory McGuire are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Rhys Ruddock provides over 220 caps of experience off the bench.
Leinster:
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Liam Turner
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Jordan Larmour
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Jack Boyle
- 2. John McKee
- 3. Thomas Clarkson
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Jason Jenkins
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Scott Penny
- 8. James Culhane
Replacements:
- 16. Lee Barron
- 17. Paddy McCarthy
- 18. Rory McGuire
- 19. Brian Deeny
- 20. Rhys Ruddock
- 21. Cormac Foley
- 22. Sam Prendergast
- 23. Will Connors
Ref: Craig Evans (WRU)