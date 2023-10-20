Advertisement
Scott Penny to captain Leinster for Glasgow clash
Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back as province begin URC campaign in Scotstoun.
44 minutes ago

SCOTT PENNY CAPTAINS LEINSTER for the the first time in a competitive fixture as the province  face Glasgow Warriors in the opening round of the URC on Sunday in Scotstoun Stadium (KO: 4pm, RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).

Back-row forward Penny led the side in two of Leinster’s pre-season matches.

Ciarán Frawley starts at full-back, with Tommy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour on the wings. Liam Turner and Charlie Ngatai are in the centre, with Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath completing the back line.

In the pack, Jack Boyle starts a competitive game for the first time. He is joined in the front row by John McKee and Thomas Clarkson. Ross Molony and Jason Jenkins are in the heart of the pack with Max Deegan, Penny and James Culhane in the back row.

Among the replacements, Academy props Paddy McCarthy and Rory McGuire are in line to make their Leinster debuts, while Rhys Ruddock provides over 220 caps of experience off the bench.

Leinster:

 

  • 15. Ciarán Frawley 
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien 
  • 13. Liam Turner
  • 12. Charlie Ngatai
  • 11. Jordan Larmour
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Luke McGrath 
  • 1. Jack Boyle 
  • 2. John McKee 
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson 
  • 4. Ross Molony 
  • 5. Jason Jenkins 
  • 6. Max Deegan 
  • 7. Scott Penny 
  • 8. James Culhane 

Replacements:

  • 16. Lee Barron 
  • 17. Paddy McCarthy
  • 18. Rory McGuire
  • 19. Brian Deeny 
  • 20. Rhys Ruddock
  • 21. Cormac Foley
  • 22. Sam Prendergast
  • 23. Will Connors

Ref: Craig Evans (WRU)

