Kelleher makes return as Ruddock captains Leinster for Glasgow clash

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL HOOKER Rónan Kelleher will make his return from injury in Leinster’s starting XV tomorrow against Glasgow at the RDS in the URC [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ/URC TV].

Kelleher has been sidelined since September due to a hamstring injury and will be eager to deliver a reminder of his quality on his comeback tomorrow for Leo Cullen’s side.

The 24-year-old is part of a team that is captained by back row Rhys Ruddock, while Ross Byrne starts at out-half a week on from his winning penalty for Ireland against Australia.

Versatile 21-year-old Jamie Osborne is at fullback in a back three that also includes Dave Kearney and Rob Russell, while Liam Turner teams up with Charlie Ngatai in midfield and Luke McGrath partners Ross Byrne in the halfbacks.

Kelleher is in the front row along with Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy packs down alongside Ross Molony in the second row, and the back row is made up of Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan.

Included on the bench is out-half Harry Byrne, who is set for his first appearance of the season having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Glasgow boss Franco Smith has welcomed nine players back from international duty, including new Scotland caps Murphy Walker and Jack Dempsey.

Leinster:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Rob Russell

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Ryan Baird

21. Cormac Foley

22. Harry Byrne

23. Chris Cosgrave

Glasgow:

15. Josh McKay

14. Sebastian Cancelliere

13. Kyle Steyn (captain)

12. Stafford McDowall

11. Rufus McLean

10. Tom Jordan

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown

3. Murphy Walker

4. Sintu Manjezi

5. Alex Samuel

6. Gregor Brown

7. Sione Vailanu

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Simon Berghan

19. JP du Preez

20. Lewis Bean

21. Euan Ferrie

22. Jamie Dobie

23. Ross Thompson

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen [SARU].

