Kelleher makes return as Ruddock captains Leinster for Glasgow clash

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL HOOKER Rónan Kelleher will make his return from injury in Leinster’s starting XV tomorrow against Glasgow at the RDS in the URC [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ/URC TV].
Kelleher has been sidelined since September due to a hamstring injury and will be eager to deliver a reminder of his quality on his comeback tomorrow for Leo Cullen’s side.
The 24-year-old is part of a team that is captained by back row Rhys Ruddock, while Ross Byrne starts at out-half a week on from his winning penalty for Ireland against Australia.
Versatile 21-year-old Jamie Osborne is at fullback in a back three that also includes Dave Kearney and Rob Russell, while Liam Turner teams up with Charlie Ngatai in midfield and Luke McGrath partners Ross Byrne in the halfbacks.
Kelleher is in the front row along with Ed Byrne and Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy packs down alongside Ross Molony in the second row, and the back row is made up of Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan.
Included on the bench is out-half Harry Byrne, who is set for his first appearance of the season having recovered from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Glasgow boss Franco Smith has welcomed nine players back from international duty, including new Scotland caps Murphy Walker and Jack Dempsey.
Leinster:
- 15. Jamie Osborne
- 14. Rob Russell
- 13. Liam Turner
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Dave Kearney
- 10. Ross Byrne
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Ed Byrne
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Thomas Clarkson
- 4. Ross Molony
- 5. Joe McCarthy
- 6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
- 7. Scott Penny
- 8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Michael Milne
- 18. Vakh Abdaladze
- 19. Jason Jenkins
- 20. Ryan Baird
- 21. Cormac Foley
- 22. Harry Byrne
- 23. Chris Cosgrave
Glasgow:
- 15. Josh McKay
- 14. Sebastian Cancelliere
- 13. Kyle Steyn (captain)
- 12. Stafford McDowall
- 11. Rufus McLean
- 10. Tom Jordan
- 9. George Horne
- 1. Oli Kebble
- 2. Fraser Brown
- 3. Murphy Walker
- 4. Sintu Manjezi
- 5. Alex Samuel
- 6. Gregor Brown
- 7. Sione Vailanu
- 8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
- 16. Johnny Matthews
- 17. Jamie Bhatti
- 18. Simon Berghan
- 19. JP du Preez
- 20. Lewis Bean
- 21. Euan Ferrie
- 22. Jamie Dobie
- 23. Ross Thompson
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen [SARU].
