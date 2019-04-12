Boost for Leinster as Toner and Henshaw make long-awaited injury comebacks

BOTH DEVIN TONER and Robbie Henshaw will hope to get valuable minutes under their belt after three months on the sideline when the pair make their long-awaited injury returns for Leinster tomorrow.

Toner has recovered from ankle surgery to be named in Leo Cullen’s team for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Glasgow Warriors [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], while Henshaw has shaken off a complex dead leg injury to start in midfield.

Henshaw is back from injury to start for Leinster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Neither Toner or Henshaw have played since Ireland lost to England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations back in February, handing a timely boost to Leinster ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

Cullen has re-integrated a number of frontline internationals back into his plans for the visit of Glasgow to the RDS, with Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour and Seán O’Brien all returning to duty to start.

O’Brien will captain a much-changed side from the one which drew with Benetton last week, as the province gear up towards their Easter Sunday showdown with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Kearney will be keen to remind Cullen of his enduring worth at fullback after being left out of the starting XV against Ulster in the quarter-final, with Larmour and Dave Kearney named on the wings.

Henshaw partners Joe Tomane in midfield, while Ross Byrne has shaken off a foot problem to start at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park. Luke McGrath is given the weekend off after captaining Leinster against Benetton.

Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent start in the front row, with Toner back from injury to take his place in the engine room alongside academy second row Jack Dunne.

It will be a first Leinster start for 20-year-old Dunne, who put in a huge defensive shift off the bench last week.

Josh Murphy has recovered from illness to start in the back row with O’Brien and Caelan Doris, while there is a potential seasonal debut off the bench for Will Connors.

Connors injured his ACL against Newcastle Falcons in the pre-season friendly back in August, and should he come on, will become the 56th player used by Leinster this season.

Sean Cronin, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are back in the matchday 23 and named on the bench for Leinster, who have already assured themselves of a home semi-final.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Joe Tomane

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Dave Kearney

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Jack Dunne

6. Josh Murphy

7. Seán O’Brien (captain)

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Will Connors

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Adam Byrne.

