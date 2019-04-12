This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boost for Leinster as Toner and Henshaw make long-awaited injury comebacks

The pair have been included in Leo Cullen’s side to face Glasgow Warriors tomorrow.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Apr 2019, 12:12 PM
BOTH DEVIN TONER and Robbie Henshaw will hope to get valuable minutes under their belt after three months on the sideline when the pair make their long-awaited injury returns for Leinster tomorrow.

Toner has recovered from ankle surgery to be named in Leo Cullen’s team for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Glasgow Warriors [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], while Henshaw has shaken off a complex dead leg injury to start in midfield. 

Robbie Henshaw Henshaw is back from injury to start for Leinster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Neither Toner or Henshaw have played since Ireland lost to England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations back in February, handing a timely boost to Leinster ahead of next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse. 

Cullen has re-integrated a number of frontline internationals back into his plans for the visit of Glasgow to the RDS, with Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour and Seán O’Brien all returning to duty to start.

O’Brien will captain a much-changed side from the one which drew with Benetton last week, as the province gear up towards their Easter Sunday showdown with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

Kearney will be keen to remind Cullen of his enduring worth at fullback after being left out of the starting XV against Ulster in the quarter-final, with Larmour and Dave Kearney named on the wings.

Henshaw partners Joe Tomane in midfield, while Ross Byrne has shaken off a foot problem to start at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park. Luke McGrath is given the weekend off after captaining Leinster against Benetton. 

Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent start in the front row, with Toner back from injury to take his place in the engine room alongside academy second row Jack Dunne.

It will be a first Leinster start for 20-year-old Dunne, who put in a huge defensive shift off the bench last week. 

Josh Murphy has recovered from illness to start in the back row with O’Brien and Caelan Doris, while there is a potential seasonal debut off the bench for Will Connors.

Connors injured his ACL against Newcastle Falcons in the pre-season friendly back in August, and should he come on, will become the 56th player used by Leinster this season. 

Sean Cronin, Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong are back in the matchday 23 and named on the bench for Leinster, who have already assured themselves of a home semi-final.  

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Joe Tomane
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Ed Byrne 
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Jack Dunne 
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Seán O’Brien (captain)
8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Will Connors
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Adam Byrne.  

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Read next:

