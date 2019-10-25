Kelleher handed first Leinster start since returning as Cullen's men travel to face Zebre

LEO CULLEN HAS made a number of changes ahead of Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 trip away to face Zebre tomorrow afternoon at the Sergio Lanfranchi Stadium [KO 6.15pm, Eir Sport].

After a weekend off, Cullen’s side return to action hoping to make it four consecutive wins after already seeing off Benetton, Ospreys and Edinburgh.

Kelleher pictured during Monday's training session in UCD. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The head coach makes a number of changes from their impressive 40-14 against the Scots at the RDS a fortnight ago.

Cian Kelleher has been handed his first start since returning to Leinster from Connacht, with the 25-year-old and Adam Byrne replacing James Lowe and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Rory O’Loughlin and Joe Tomane will continue their partnership in the centre, as do Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at half back. Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are the starting props, while James Tracy makes his first start of the campaign at hooker.

Ross Molony comes into the second row alongside captain Scott Fardy. In the back row Josh Murphy starts at blindside, with Scott Penny at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

On the bench Bryan Byrne and Ryan Baird are involved for the first time this season.

Leinster (v Zebre):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. Cian Kelleher

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Ross Molony

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Ryan Baird

20. Caelan Doris

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien

