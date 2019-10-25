This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kelleher handed first Leinster start since returning as Cullen's men travel to face Zebre

Leo Cullen’s side face Zebre tomorrow afternoon aiming to make in four wins on the bounce.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 25 Oct 2019, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,653 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4867077

LEO CULLEN HAS made a number of changes ahead of Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 trip away to face Zebre tomorrow afternoon at the Sergio Lanfranchi Stadium [KO 6.15pm, Eir Sport].

After a weekend off, Cullen’s side return to action hoping to make it four consecutive wins after already seeing off Benetton, Ospreys and Edinburgh.

cian-kelleher Kelleher pictured during Monday's training session in UCD. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The head coach makes a number of changes from their impressive 40-14 against the Scots at the RDS a fortnight ago.

Cian Kelleher has been handed his first start since returning to Leinster from Connacht, with the 25-year-old and Adam Byrne replacing James Lowe and Dave Kearney on the wings.

Rory O’Loughlin and Joe Tomane will continue their partnership in the centre, as do Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at half back. Peter Dooley and Michael Bent are the starting props, while James Tracy makes his first start of the campaign at hooker.

Ross Molony comes into the second row alongside captain Scott Fardy. In the back row Josh Murphy starts at blindside, with Scott Penny at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

On the bench Bryan Byrne and Ryan Baird are involved for the first time this season.

Leinster (v Zebre):

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane
11. Cian Kelleher
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley 
2. James Tracy 
3. Michael Bent 
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Ryan Baird
20. Caelan Doris
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Harry Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien

On the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne tells Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey about where it all went wrong for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland


The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie