Harry Byrne moves from Leinster to Bristol on short-term deal

LEINSTER’S HARRY BYRNE has joined Bristol Bears on a three-month loan deal.

The move has taken place as Bristol sought out-half cover after US international AJ McGinty underwent surgery for a knee injury sustained in their win over Leicester Tigers on 21 December.

Bristol, currently second in the Premiership table, lost 38-0 last Friday against Sale, and with McGinty ruled out for four months, they have looked to make the move for Byrne from a Leinster side that they lost out to in the Champions Cup earlier in December.

The 25-year-old will join Pat Lam’s squad with immediate effect, having made 75 appearances to date for Leinster and winning four caps for Ireland.

Byrne has found his gametime restricted this season for Leinster, only playing four times for the province, with Sam Prendergast’s rise causing him to fall down the pecking order.

The very best of luck to Harry Byrne who joins Bristol Bears on a three month loan deal.



Go well, Harry. 👊#NeverLessThanEverything https://t.co/kJDO5aqx9K — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 31, 2024

Brisol’s Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Following the four-month injury to AJ MacGinty and the season-ending injury to Max Malins, it was important for us to bring in some additional cover at fly half, alongside our Academy player Sam Worsley, who is the last remaining specialist 10 in our squad.

“Harry is a quality international player who is very experienced at domestic and European level, representing one of the top clubs in world rugby. His style of play is well suited to the Bears Way, and I would like to thank Leo (Cullen) and Leinster Rugby for allowing Harry to join us.

“When I spoke to him, he was excited to come and play for the Bears and his experience will be valuable on and off the field as we head into a busy period of Premiership and Champions Cup rugby.”