8,000 fans allowed into Croke Park next Saturday for Leinster hurling semi-finals

CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for the Leinster SHC semi-finals this Saturday, with 8,000 fans permitted to attend the games.

Leinster GAA announced the news this evening, the venue switched from Portlaoise, in what will be a significant step forward for the gradual return of fans to live sport. The decision also follows on from a successful series of pilot events which have taken place in recent weeks. Details regarding tickets will be released tomorrow.

It is part of a significant weekend for GAA attendances with 2,400 permitted in Thurles on Saturday night as Limerick play Cork and 1,049 allowed in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon as Roscommon meet Galway. Both games had recently been flagged as part of the series of outdoor pilot sport events for the safe return of spectators.

The first of the semi-final ties will see Dublin take on Galway at 2pm before defending champions Kilkenny face off with Wexford later in the afternoon at 4.30pm.

Leinster GAA are delighted to announce the Senior Hurling Semi Finals this Saturday will now take place in Croke Park.



8,000 spectators will watch Dublin v Galway (2pm) and Kilkenny v Wexford at (4.30pm)



Ticketing details and relevant information will be confirmed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IHeojXWIr3 — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 28, 2021

Dublin and Wexford booked their place in the final-four of the competition after emphatic wins over Antrim and Laois at the weekend.

Mattie Kenny’s charges produced a clinical 3-31 to 0-22 victory against the Saffrons while Rory Connor registered 1-7 to help Wexford ease past Laois.

