Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
8,000 fans allowed into Croke Park next Saturday for Leinster hurling semi-finals

Dublin and Galway will get the action underway on Saturday before Kilkenny take on Wexford later in the afternoon.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 28 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
52 minutes ago 4,013 Views 6 Comments
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for the Leinster SHC semi-finals this Saturday, with 8,000 fans permitted to attend the games.

Leinster GAA announced the news this evening, the venue switched from Portlaoise, in what will be a significant step forward for the gradual return of fans to live sport. The decision also follows on from a successful series of pilot events which have taken place in recent weeks. Details regarding tickets will be released tomorrow.

It is part of a significant weekend for GAA attendances with 2,400 permitted in Thurles on Saturday night as Limerick play Cork and 1,049 allowed in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon as Roscommon meet Galway. Both games had recently been flagged as part of the series of outdoor pilot sport events for the safe return of spectators.

The first of the semi-final ties will see Dublin take on Galway at 2pm before defending champions Kilkenny face off with Wexford later in the afternoon at 4.30pm.

Dublin and Wexford booked their place in the final-four of the competition after emphatic wins over Antrim and Laois at the weekend.

Mattie Kenny’s charges produced a clinical 3-31 to 0-22 victory against the Saffrons while Rory Connor registered 1-7 to help Wexford ease past Laois.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

