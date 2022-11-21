Leinster hurling and Ulster football club games live in next weekend's GAA TV action

Ballyhale, Glen and Kilmacud all in action.

LEINSTER HURLING AND Ulster football club games are on the agenda in next weekend’s GAA action live on TV.

The two Leinster hurling semi-finals in Croke Park are both covered next Sunday, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks face Kildare’s Naas in a game live on TG4 online, while the second encounter is live on TG4 as Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes play Carlow’s St Mullins.

Before that the first game of the day on TG4 sees Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen play Antrim’s Cargin in the second of the Ulster football semi-finals.

Here’s the full list of senior fixtures next weekend:

Saturday

Ulster SFC semi-final: Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

Sunday

Galway SHC final replay: Loughrea v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 1pm.

Leinster SHC semi-final: Naas (Kildare) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 1.30pm.

Leinster SHC semi-final: St Mullins (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 3.15pm.

Munster SFC semi-final: Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Éire Óg Ennis (Clare), Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.

Munster SFC semi-final: Clonmel Commmercials (Tipperary) v Newcastlewest (Limerick), Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm.

Ulster SFC semi-final: Glen (Derry) v Cargin (Antrim), Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm.