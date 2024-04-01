Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Andrew Porter at Leinster training last week. James Crombie/INPHO
Injury Update

Keenan and Porter among Leinster concerns ahead of Leicester game

Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw are also uncertain for the Champions Cup clash.
0
127
8 minutes ago

LEINSTER HAVE INJURY concerns over a number of their leading Ireland internationals ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with Leicester in Dublin [KO 8pm].

The availability of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath, and Jimmy O’Brien remains uncertain, according to Leinster.

First-choice fullback Keenan is a doubt due to the hip injury that forced him out of Ireland’s final game of the Six Nations against Scotland, while loosehead prop Andrew Porter is nursing a shoulder issue.

Leinster say a final decision on Keenan and Porter’s availability will be made later this week and the same applies to centre Ringrose, who has been rehabilitating a shoulder injury.

Centre Henshaw and scrum-half Luke McGrath are both undergoing return-to-play protocols after suffering head injuries in last weekend’s URC win over the Bulls, while versatile back Frawley picked up a foot issue against Zebre two weekends ago.

Fullback/wing O’Brien has been sidelined with a neck injury in recent months, meaning he missed the Six Nations, but Leinster say he is now nearing his return. Centre Charlie Ngatai is also said to be close to a return to action from his long-term calf injury.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley is back in the selection mix this week after recovering from a shoulder issue, but second row James Ryan [arm], wing Tommy O’Brien [hamstring], and back row Alex Soroka [foot] are still sidelined.

Author
Murray Kinsella
murray@the42.ie
@Murray_Kinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     