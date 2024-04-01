Keenan and Porter among Leinster concerns ahead of Leicester game

LEINSTER HAVE INJURY concerns over a number of their leading Ireland internationals ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with Leicester in Dublin [KO 8pm].

The availability of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath, and Jimmy O’Brien remains uncertain, according to Leinster.

First-choice fullback Keenan is a doubt due to the hip injury that forced him out of Ireland’s final game of the Six Nations against Scotland, while loosehead prop Andrew Porter is nursing a shoulder issue.

Leinster say a final decision on Keenan and Porter’s availability will be made later this week and the same applies to centre Ringrose, who has been rehabilitating a shoulder injury.

Centre Henshaw and scrum-half Luke McGrath are both undergoing return-to-play protocols after suffering head injuries in last weekend’s URC win over the Bulls, while versatile back Frawley picked up a foot issue against Zebre two weekends ago.

Fullback/wing O’Brien has been sidelined with a neck injury in recent months, meaning he missed the Six Nations, but Leinster say he is now nearing his return. Centre Charlie Ngatai is also said to be close to a return to action from his long-term calf injury.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley is back in the selection mix this week after recovering from a shoulder issue, but second row James Ryan [arm], wing Tommy O’Brien [hamstring], and back row Alex Soroka [foot] are still sidelined.