BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Ryan, Connors and Ringrose ruled out of Leinster's Pro14 final against Munster

Luke McGrath will be available for selection, however, after completing return-to-play protocols.

By Gavan Casey Monday 22 Mar 2021, 2:40 PM
33 minutes ago 1,520 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5388280
Ringrose and Ryan suffered injuries on Ireland duty, as did Connors, and all three will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ringrose and Ryan suffered injuries on Ireland duty, as did Connors, and all three will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.
Ringrose and Ryan suffered injuries on Ireland duty, as did Connors, and all three will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL TRIO JAMES Ryan, Will Connors and Garry Ringrose have been definitively ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 final against Munster on Saturday (17:00, TG4 and eir Sport), but scrum-half Luke McGrath will be available for selection.

Ryan will continue to follow return-to-play protocols following a head injury sustained against Scotland, while Connors is expected to miss up to eight weeks following a knee injury suffered during Ireland training last week.

Ringrose will also be out for “a number of weeks”, say the eastern province, following an ankle knock he shipped against the Scots.

Caelan Doris also remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the concussion which saw him miss the entirety of the Six Nations.

McGrath, though, will be in contention at nine after completing his head-injury protocols. This won’t be the case for his fellow scrum-half Rowan Osborne who suffered a broken hand in Friday’s defeat to the Ospreys and will miss the chance to inflict a final defeat on Munster, his soon-to-be employers.

Seán Cronin remains fit after coming through against the Ospreys unscathed, while Vakh Abdaladze will increase his involvement in team training this week as he continues to recover from a back injury.

There are no further updates on Doris or Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) or Max Deegan (knee), all of whom continue their recovery from longer-term issues.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie