Ryan, Connors and Ringrose ruled out of Leinster's Pro14 final against Munster

Ringrose and Ryan suffered injuries on Ireland duty, as did Connors, and all three will be unavailable for selection on Saturday.

INTERNATIONAL TRIO JAMES Ryan, Will Connors and Garry Ringrose have been definitively ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 final against Munster on Saturday (17:00, TG4 and eir Sport), but scrum-half Luke McGrath will be available for selection.

Ryan will continue to follow return-to-play protocols following a head injury sustained against Scotland, while Connors is expected to miss up to eight weeks following a knee injury suffered during Ireland training last week.

Ringrose will also be out for “a number of weeks”, say the eastern province, following an ankle knock he shipped against the Scots.

Caelan Doris also remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the concussion which saw him miss the entirety of the Six Nations.

McGrath, though, will be in contention at nine after completing his head-injury protocols. This won’t be the case for his fellow scrum-half Rowan Osborne who suffered a broken hand in Friday’s defeat to the Ospreys and will miss the chance to inflict a final defeat on Munster, his soon-to-be employers.

Seán Cronin remains fit after coming through against the Ospreys unscathed, while Vakh Abdaladze will increase his involvement in team training this week as he continues to recover from a back injury.

There are no further updates on Doris or Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) or Max Deegan (knee), all of whom continue their recovery from longer-term issues.

