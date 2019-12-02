Tomane fit again as Leinster suit up to tackle in-form Saints

CENTRE JOE TOMANE will return to contention for Leinster after shaking off a hamstring issue picked up before the Champions Cup opener against Benetton.

Approaching a back-to-back battle with Premiership leaders Northampton Saints in the coming weeks, starting away in Franklin’s Gardens at 1pm on Saturday, Leinster have close to a clean bill of health among their front-liners.

The weekend win over Glasgow extended the eastern province’s perfect start to the season to nine games, but threw up issues for prop Peter Dooley (knee) and flanker Josh Murphy (HIA). Both will be kept under close assessment this week.

With Tomane back in competition for centre slots, there will be no need to rush Rory O’Loughlin as he takes on an increased training load this week on his return from shoulder injury.

Sean Cronin (neck) is also due to take another step up with his road to recovery. Fergus McFadden returned in the win over Glasgow and suffered no issue with his elbow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!