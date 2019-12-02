This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tomane fit again as Leinster suit up to tackle in-form Saints

The centre was in excellent form before a hamstring kept him out of the opening rounds of Europe.

By Sean Farrell Monday 2 Dec 2019, 1:49 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CENTRE JOE TOMANE will return to contention for Leinster after shaking off a hamstring issue picked up before the Champions Cup opener against Benetton.

Approaching a back-to-back battle with Premiership leaders Northampton Saints in the coming weeks, starting away in Franklin’s Gardens at 1pm on Saturday, Leinster have close to a clean bill of health among their front-liners.

The weekend win over Glasgow extended the eastern province’s perfect start to the season to nine games, but threw up issues for prop Peter Dooley (knee) and flanker Josh Murphy (HIA). Both will be kept under close assessment this week.

With Tomane back in competition for centre slots, there will be no need to rush Rory O’Loughlin as he takes on an increased training load this week on his return from shoulder injury.

Sean Cronin (neck) is also due to take another step up with his road to recovery. Fergus McFadden returned in the win over Glasgow and suffered no issue with his elbow.

