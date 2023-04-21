LEINSTER PROP ED Byrne believes the province have secured a “world class” replacement for Stuart Lancaster after announcing the appointment of current Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

The South African will become Leinster’s new senior coach when he joins following the World Cup later this year, replacing Racing-bound Lancaster.

Regarded as one of the best defence coaches in the world, Nienaber’s appointment is a major coup for Leinster and Byrne says the squad are already looking forward to working with the World Cup-winning coach.

“Yeah, it’s going to be class,” Byrne says.

“It’s one world class coach going and another one coming in. It’s going to be unreal, there is a good bit of excitement in the group around that and it’s going to be brilliant getting to work with him straight after the World Cup. He’s done an unbelievable job with Munster and South Africa so we’re looking forward to getting him in.

Ashley Crowden / INPHO Leinster prop Ed Byrne. Ashley Crowden / INPHO / INPHO

“I think it’s unbelievably exciting really to get him in. Everyone is buzzing for it. We’re all delighted that we got him.”

Byrne is part of a 30-strong Leinster squad currently in South Africa preparing for tomorrow’s URC clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

The province already have top spot in the URC table secured, so while the outcome won’t change their seeding heading into the playoffs, the group are determined to continue their unbeaten run – with Leinster winning 16 and drawing one from their 17 regular season URC fixtures to date.

“There’s pressure on there so we’ll do our best for sure,” Byrne continues.

It’s massive… To go unbeaten all season, the main goal is to win the two trophies at the end of the season but it would be nice for us keep up the record that has been set so far so I think it is a big incentive.

“It is just another game, but it is important we go out and make the most of the opportunity and the young lads step up and the older lads lead by example as well.

“We got down on Wednesday (last week) and a lot of the focus has been around the games and stuff, but it’s good to spend some time with those younger lads, especially the ones that wouldn’t have been in and around the building as much. So you get to spend time, get to know them and see them develop.

“So far they’ve been brilliant, They’re all good lads and even seeing how well Sam (Prendergast) went at the weekend, it’s great to see lads like that step up and take the opportunity.”

With most of Leinster’s internationals back in Dublin preparing for next weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse, this mini-tour to South Africa has allowed Leinster test their depth and give minutes to young players – an approach they also employed last year, where an experimental squad lost at the Sharks and Stormers.

“The start of last week, Rhys (Ruddock) spoke to the group around that saying we got close last year and it’s not what we’re striving for, we’re here to win both games,” Byrne adds.

“But for the younger lads, it’s a huge opportunity for everyone, but they want to show they are able to step up and play at this level.

“We want to step up and show we can lead and make the most of these opportunities. Every game you go into, you want to win and it’s no different down here.”

Having come from behind to record an impressive win against the Lions last week, Leinster are expecting a tougher challenge tomorrow against Jake White’s Bulls, who recorded a stunning victory when the two teams met in the semi-final stages at the RDS last year.

“I think it will be very similar (to the Lions game) in terms of weather, altitude and the heat, but it’s going to be a different ball-game,” Byrne adds.

“The Bulls have been going really well the last couple of weeks, obviously they had a huge win at the weekend but even when they played Ulster up in the Kingspan a few weeks ago, I was pretty impressed with how they played for large parts of that game. They have a good balance between power rugby and some lightning quick backs, so it’s going to be a big challenge.”