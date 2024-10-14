Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Robbie Henshaw is back in training with Leinster. Tom Maher/INPHO
Injury Update

Henshaw back for Leinster as Kelleher undergoes ankle surgery

The Ireland centre has yet to feature so far this season.
2.15pm, 14 Oct 2024
191
3

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROBBIE Henshaw looks likely to make his first appearance of the season for Leinster when they face Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

Henshaw has recently been sidelined with what Leinster described as a “minor injury” but the centre has now returned to training and is available for this weekend’s URC clash at Dexcom Stadium.

However, Leinster will be without back row Jack Conan, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over Munster, and second row Joe McCarthy, who picked up a hamstring issue in the victory against Benetton two weekends ago.

Hooker Lee Barron is a doubt to face Connacht due to the ankle injury he sustained against Munster, second row/flanker Ryan Baird is undergoing the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in the same game, while wing Jordan Larmour is another doubt due to the unspecified injury that kept him out of the Munster clash.

Leinster have also confirmed that hooker Rónan Kelleher has had surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against Benetton and faces a period of four to six weeks out of action.

That means Kelleher is a major doubt for Ireland’s opening November Test against New Zealand on Friday 8 November.

With his fellow Leinster man Dan Sheehan on the injury list as he recovers from an ACL injury and Ulster duo Rob Herring and Tom Stewart not having played so far this season, Ireland boss Andy Farrell has several injury issues at hooker.

Leinster, meanwhile, may have academy duo Gus McCarthy and Stephen Smyth as their matchday hookers against Connacht, with another senior hooker – John McKee – also currently sidelined.

Loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy, versatile back Jimmy O’Brien and wing Tommy O’Brien remain on the injury list.

Author
Murray Kinsella
murray@the42.ie
@Murray_Kinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie