Henshaw back for Leinster as Kelleher undergoes ankle surgery

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROBBIE Henshaw looks likely to make his first appearance of the season for Leinster when they face Connacht in Galway on Saturday.

Henshaw has recently been sidelined with what Leinster described as a “minor injury” but the centre has now returned to training and is available for this weekend’s URC clash at Dexcom Stadium.

However, Leinster will be without back row Jack Conan, who suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over Munster, and second row Joe McCarthy, who picked up a hamstring issue in the victory against Benetton two weekends ago.

Hooker Lee Barron is a doubt to face Connacht due to the ankle injury he sustained against Munster, second row/flanker Ryan Baird is undergoing the return-to-play protocols after a head injury in the same game, while wing Jordan Larmour is another doubt due to the unspecified injury that kept him out of the Munster clash.

Leinster have also confirmed that hooker Rónan Kelleher has had surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against Benetton and faces a period of four to six weeks out of action.

That means Kelleher is a major doubt for Ireland’s opening November Test against New Zealand on Friday 8 November.

With his fellow Leinster man Dan Sheehan on the injury list as he recovers from an ACL injury and Ulster duo Rob Herring and Tom Stewart not having played so far this season, Ireland boss Andy Farrell has several injury issues at hooker.

Leinster, meanwhile, may have academy duo Gus McCarthy and Stephen Smyth as their matchday hookers against Connacht, with another senior hooker – John McKee – also currently sidelined.

Loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy, versatile back Jimmy O’Brien and wing Tommy O’Brien remain on the injury list.