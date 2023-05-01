'That one hurt us last year' - La Rochelle final hands Leinster their shot at revenge

IN THE AVIVA Stadium tunnel not long after the final whistle had sounded on Leinster’s 41-22 defeat of Toulouse, Dan Sheehan was asked to give his thoughts on the weekend’s other Champions Cup semi-final.

While most players would probably take the easy option and claim they didn’t mind who came through the game between La Rochelle and Exeter, Sheehan was in no such mood.

“It would be nice to get La Rochelle again,” the Leinster hooker admitted.

That one hurt us last year. To get another swipe again, especially here at the Aviva in front of the home crowd would be something special.”

On 20 May, Sheehan will get his wish. Ronan O’Gara’s side made light work of Exeter in Bordeaux yesterday, powering to a 47-28 win that set up the final most neutrals wanted – a rematch of last year’s gripping decider in Marseille where the French side struck late to clinch their first European title.

The pain caused by that three-point defeat at the Stade Vélodrome has fuelled Leinster throughout this season, the province steamrolling their way into the final for the second year running – beating Toulouse by 19 points on Saturday after a 31-point success against Leicester Tigers in the quarter-finals.

The province have been supremely impressive in negotiating their way to a home final and Sheehan explained the squad are fully confident that this time around, they are in a better position to get over the line and land a fifth European title.

“The season we have had, the depth that we have in the squad… I think that our set piece has been excellent so far this year. We are an improved squad this year we have that winning mentality and hopefully now in a few weeks we will come full prepped and be able to do the job.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheehan scored a brilliant try against Toulouse. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Home advantage can play it’s part too. The brilliant La Rochelle support made Marseille a cauldron last year and Leinster will hope their own fans can do similar at Aviva Stadium. Saturday’s win against Toulouse played out in front of the best atmosphere of any Leinster game all season, and this blockbuster final promises to be a special occasion.

“We talk about it all the time, the Aviva is something special to us,” Sheehan continued.

“We said at the start of the season that it was going to come down to (playing the big matches) at the Aviva. We have had good seasons in the past up to now. Last year was a good example we get to a (European) final, we get to a URC (semi-final) and we blow it. A big focus for us is making sure that we are are peaking for the finals. I think there is plenty more in us. We want to peak here for the finals.”

Leinster did most of the damage against Toulouse when the French side were down to 14 men, scoring 28 points during the two 10-minute spells where the visitors had a man in the sin bin. During those windows of opportunity, the home side were at times irresistible – Sheehan’s superb solo try on 26 minutes pushing them into a 27-7 lead with less than 30 minutes played, the hooker beating both Antoine Dupont and Ramos for pace after latching onto a spilled Toulouse pass.

“I could see they were obviously set up to exit so they didn’t have any blind winger, so I thought I could see a bit of space for it. I didn’t know if I was going to make it but I think it was the right opportunity to go down that way.

“I could feel him chomping at my heels a little bit. I was a little bit surprised, it was just an opportunistic moment and a big part of the game in the end, especially because we got that (Jimmy O’Brien) try chalked off so to go back and get one within a minute or two, that was a big turning point in the game, I think, so I’m delighted.

“It was a big part of the game taking advantage of them being down to 14 men. They were probably on top of us a little bit in that opening 20 minutes, we scored a couple of penalties but they scored the opening try and we knew they were going to be dangerous, especially when they go down to 14 men they don’t go away a lot of the time. They still play rugby and they’re still as unpredictable as ever.

“That was a big part of the game, making sure we were switched on for the whole of it.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Jack Conan crossed twice against Toulouse. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sheehan’s try came after Jack Conan had pounced twice in just four minutes, those two tries the headline moments of a commanding display from the in-form backrow.

“I’m feeling better and I’m mentally dialled in a bit more than I was previously and I feel like it’s coming to fruition for me out on the pitch,” Conan explained.

“They are the first tries I’ve scored for Leinster in over a year so it was nice to get over the whitewash and be part of an incredible team performance, not just myself, but all the lads, I thought they were really on the money and we know we needed to be to beat such a quality side in Toulouse, who are one of the best clubs in Europe and the world.”

Conan’s first try was a powerful close-range finish, while his second saw the 30-year cross unchallenged after selling a clever dummy down the touchline.

“To be fair to Josh (van der Flier) it was a great support line, if he hadn’t have been there, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. Josh is someone who is always working incredibly off the ball. He gives the pass and then he doesn’t just watch, he gets there with me.

“Then you’re eyeing up the defender and seeing what he’s going to do. I see he’s half on Josh and that makes it an easy decision for me. Ross (Byrne) nailed the conversion as well when I’m thinking ‘God, I should have gone under the posts a bit more’.

Champagne rugby, but there won’t be any bottles of the good stuff opened unless Leinster finish the job against familiar foes next month.

“Leinster Rugby prides itself on its European pedigree and we really haven’t been on the level in some regard in the last few years,” Conan added.

“We’ve fallen short a good few times, 2019 (against Saracens) , all the years really, but 2019 and last year in finals. We’re massively excited to right a few wrongs and lads are in such a good mental headspace more than anything. There’s such clarity and calmness in everything we do. We’re able to stay neutral, stay in the moment and just focus on what’s in front of your face, be where your feet are and just worry about that.

“It’s great, we’ve taken a lot of learnings from the Irish set-up that we’ve implemented here and we’re not 100% at that level but we’re pushing to be at that consistently. Our forward pack in particular has stood up over the last 12 months.

“I know we probably weren’t at the level last year in the La Rochelle final but our maul and the scrum and our D in the maul has really come on in leaps and bounds.

“We’re disappointed to concede there in the end but it’s a fantastic test playing these big French sides, it’s probably a question people have had about us over the last few years that we haven’t been able to front up against bigger men, but I don’t think you could say that today or in the last few months.

“We’re in a great spot, super excited. We’re where we want to be.”

