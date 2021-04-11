BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mouthwatering Champions Cup draw as Leinster pitted against La Rochelle in semis

Ulster will travel to Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 5:33 PM
7 minutes ago 1,355 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406808
Jack Conan and Leinster have three weeks to prepare for a semi-final against La Rochelle.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN set a mouthwatering French mission against La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leo Cullen’s side, who dethroned holders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, are the only non-French side still standing as they chase a record fifth European crown.

And this afternoon’s draw has handed them a trip to face Jono Gibbes’ and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, with Top 14 leaders Toulouse — themselves bidding for a fifth title — hosting Bordeaux-Begles on the other side of the draw.

The Challenge Cup draw sees Ulster travel to face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, while Bath host Montpellier in the second semi-final.

All four ties are set to take place on the weekend of 1/2 May.

Champions Cup semi-finals

  • La Rochelle v Leinster
  • Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles

Challenge Cup semi-finals

  • Leicester Tigers v Ulster
  • Bath v Montpellier

