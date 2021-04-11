Mouthwatering Champions Cup draw as Leinster pitted against La Rochelle in semis

Jack Conan and Leinster have three weeks to prepare for a semi-final against La Rochelle.

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN set a mouthwatering French mission against La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leo Cullen’s side, who dethroned holders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, are the only non-French side still standing as they chase a record fifth European crown.

And this afternoon’s draw has handed them a trip to face Jono Gibbes’ and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, with Top 14 leaders Toulouse — themselves bidding for a fifth title — hosting Bordeaux-Begles on the other side of the draw.

The Challenge Cup draw sees Ulster travel to face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, while Bath host Montpellier in the second semi-final.

All four ties are set to take place on the weekend of 1/2 May.

Champions Cup semi-finals

La Rochelle v Leinster

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Leicester Tigers v Ulster

Bath v Montpellier

