Mouthwatering Champions Cup draw as Leinster pitted against La Rochelle in semis

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN set a mouthwatering French mission against La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.
Leo Cullen’s side, who dethroned holders Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, are the only non-French side still standing as they chase a record fifth European crown.
And this afternoon’s draw has handed them a trip to face Jono Gibbes’ and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, with Top 14 leaders Toulouse — themselves bidding for a fifth title — hosting Bordeaux-Begles on the other side of the draw.
The Challenge Cup draw sees Ulster travel to face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road, while Bath host Montpellier in the second semi-final.
All four ties are set to take place on the weekend of 1/2 May.
Champions Cup semi-finals
- La Rochelle v Leinster
- Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles
Challenge Cup semi-finals
- Leicester Tigers v Ulster
- Bath v Montpellier
