LIVE: Leinster v Stade Rochelais, Champions Cup Final

TRY FOR LA ROCHELLE! Leinster 17-7 La Rochelle (Danty, 19')

Is that a try for La Rochelle? It is. Incredible power from Jonathan Danty.

La Rochelle go for a scrum again, and Danty absolutely bulldozes Garry Ringrose before reaching for the line. There’s a question mark over the grounding at first glance, but it’s good – and La Rochelle have finally stemmed the tide.

The conversion is knocked over from in front of posts — and that’s also just about the end of Kerr-Barlow’s sin bin. La Rochelle have got out of that 10-minute period with a 7-7 draw, which in the context of this game so far, is a huge win for them.