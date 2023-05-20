LIVE: Leinster v Stade Rochelais, Champions Cup Final

And there’s a bit of afters as well – it’s Will Skelton and Jamison Gibson-Park who are singled out for a word by Peyper, and when play resumes, it will be with that Leinster penalty.
30 mins – Leinster’s pressure pays dividends as La Rochelle lose their discipline at the breakdown and are pinged for side entry.
29 mins – La Rochelle are trying to run it but they’re under severe pressure in every phase and eventually, as they’re forced back inside their own 22, Hastoy has no option but to try find touch.
26 mins – Danty is pinged for offside and Leinster kick it to the 22. Off the back of the maul, La Rochelle reach through to disrupt Gibson-Park, and it’s knocked forward for a La Rochelle scrum. Gibson-Park and Ringrose in particular are incredulous, but Jaco Peyper says the ball was out, and La Rochelle were entitled to compete for it.
Byrne converts with a minimum of fuss. Up in the coaches’ box, Ronan O’Gara cuts a very frustrated figure with his players gifting Leinster an easy three points.
23 mins – Penalty for Leinster as Conan makes a big carry into contact, and Bota fails to release.
Is that a try for La Rochelle? It is. Incredible power from Jonathan Danty.
La Rochelle go for a scrum again, and Danty absolutely bulldozes Garry Ringrose before reaching for the line. There’s a question mark over the grounding at first glance, but it’s good – and La Rochelle have finally stemmed the tide.
The conversion is knocked over from in front of posts — and that’s also just about the end of Kerr-Barlow’s sin bin. La Rochelle have got out of that 10-minute period with a 7-7 draw, which in the context of this game so far, is a huge win for them.
18 mins – After a couple of resets, Aldritt gets the ball at the back of the scrum and tries to force it over the line. He turns the wrong way, but we’re coming back for La Rochelle penalty (against Porter, it seems).
16 mins – Turnover for Leinster as Conan steals it in the lineout maul… but when it’s passed back to Lowe, he takes his eye off the ball and drops it close to the line. Scrum La Rochelle.
14 mins – Penalty for La Rochelle as Leinster are pinged at the breakdown. After a bit of consultation, La Rochelle kick it inside the Leinster 22.
Ruthless. Absolutely ruthless from Leinster. They punish the 14 men of La Rochelle immediately.
Sheehan holds his width right out on the touchline, and Gibson-Park finds him with a sumptuous floated pass for Sheehan to dive over in the corner.
It leaves another tricky conversion for Byrne, which comes back off the upright, but after 12 minutes, Leinster lead by a remarkable 17-0.
Yellow card for Kerr-Barlow
As La Rochelle slowly re-set for the penalty, Gibson-Park has other ideas. He takes the penalty quickly and makes a break for it, and Tawera Kerr-Barlow brings him down having failed to retreat 10m.
It’s an easy decision for Jaco Peyper, and Kerr-Barlow heads to the bin.
10 mins – Smashing tackle from Hugo Keenan who races out of the line to Boudehent. Leinster pounce and win the turnover penalty!
What a start for Leinster! Their scrum is rock solid and they move the ball the width the pitch, where Hugo Keenan finds Jimmy O’Brien who stretches to touch down in the corner.
It leaves a tricky conversion for Byrne, which he can’t convert, but Leinster are absolutely blitzing La Rochelle here. The champions are reeling.
5 mins – It just comes apart for Leinster. Porter tries to find Sheehan on the wraparound but it comes off an outstretched La Rochelle hand and goes to ground. Scrum Leinster.
4 mins – Leinster are motoring in these opening few minutes. They shape to go wide but instead, James Lowe guides a laser-like 50/22 into the space where Dulin should be standing. Leinster lineout, a few yards from the La Rochelle line.
What a start for Leinster! Dulin’s clearance to touch wasn’t the most convincing and gave Leinster good field position — but it’s a quickly taken lineout that totally scuppers La Rochelle.
Sheehan throws short to Jack Conan at the front, and Sheehan is right there on his shoulder to take the return pass. Forty seconds on the clock and Leinster lead!
Byrne converts and it’s a quick 7-0 advantage for Leo Cullen’s men.
Here we go! Jaco Peyper gets us underway with Leinster kicking deep into La Rochelle territory. Dulin clears into touch.
As the teams emerge out on to the Aviva Stadium pitch to a wall of noise, it’s time to call it:
Will this be Leinster’s five-star day? Or are La Rochelle set to leave Dublin with their European crown proudly intact?
That’s a lot of Ronan O’Garas…
If you only have time for one more piece of pre-match reading — which you do, unless you’re speed reading — here’s Ciarán Kennedy’s pre-match preview:
As was the case before last year’s decider in Marseille, the La Rochelle group looked far more relaxed in their approach than Leinster, who ran through the early part of their Captain’s Run with a greater level of precision and detail, a day after a nicely spiky training session at UCD.
It’s possible there’s nothing much to read into the different approaches from both sides but over the course of the week, it’s been harder and harder to escape the sense the pressure is all on Leinster ahead of today’s Heineken Champions Cup final.
And here’s how La Rochelle line out – with threats all over the park, not to put too fine a point on it.
Jonathan Danty returns in midfield having missed the semi-final win against Exeter through injury, while Ultan Dillane has to be content with a place on the bench, with Paul Boudehent starting in his place.
La Rochelle
15. Brice Dulin; 14. Dillyn Lleyds, 13. UJ Seuteni, 12. Jonathan Danty, 11. Raymond Rhule; 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow; 1. Reda Wardi, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Uini Atonio; 4. Romain Sazy, 5. Will Skelton; 6. Paul Boudehent, 7. Levani Bota, 8. Gregory Alldritt (captain).
Replacements:
16. Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes, 17. Joel Sclavi, 18. Georges Henri Colombe, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Remi Bourdeau, 21. Ultan Dillane, 22. Thomas Berjon, 23. Jules Favre.
Leinster welcome back no fewer than 12 internationals to the side which lost last Saturday’s URC semi-final against Munster.
Leo Cullen’s starting XV shows only two changes from last year’s Champions Cup final defeat against today’s opponents: Dan Sheehan and Ross Byrne start in place of Rónan Kelleher and the injured Johnny Sexton.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Jimmy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong; 4. Ross Molony, 5. James Ryan (captain); 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Ryan Baird, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Charlie Ngatai
Good afternoon and welcome to what promises to be an absolutely unmissable Champions Cup final — Leinster, bidding for a record-equalling fifth win in the competition, come face-to-face once again with the team that have denied them in the last two seasons, La Rochelle.
And, of course, their coach: Ronan O’Gara.
Dublin’s Aviva Stadium is the centre of the rugby universe for the next few hours. If you can’t be there, be here, and you won’t miss a moment.
Kick-off is at 4.45pm.