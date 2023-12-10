Today feels far more important than just a pool game for Leinster

BUT FOR LA Rochelle, Leinster would probably have six Champions Cup titles to their name at this stage. The French club have beaten Leo Cullen’s men in this competition for the last three seasons in a row, with a semi-final win in 2021 followed by victories in the final in 2022 and 2023.

Whatever about that 2020/21 season when Toulouse won the title, it’s not hard to argue that these two clubs were the best in the competition for the last two seasons. Ronan O’Gara’s side have been the heartbreaking roadblock for Leinster and they’re now eyeing up their third title in-a-row, an achievement that only Toulon have pulled off before.

Of course, this is not the business end of the season. Far from it. We’re still in the opening weekend of the Champions Cup campaign and while today’s clash at Stade Marcel Michelin [KO 3.15pm Irish time, TNT] is a juicy match-up that allows this rivalry to develop even further, there’s no trophy on offer here.

That said, it feels like an important point in the season, especially for Leinster. O’Gara and Cullen both played down the magnitude of this contest in the media this week but the victors will certainly feel like they’ve made a huge statement.

Victory is also crucial in the race for top seeding that will bring home knock-out games, so even though either side would almost certainly recover from defeat today to still reach the Round of 16 in comfort, losing would make that chase for home advantage later in the competition more demanding.

And for Leinster, winning here matters because La Rochelle have had their number for three seasons in a row. A fourth consecutive loss to the Top 14 side would be bad for business, mentally and reputationally. For their part, La Rochelle would be loath to relinquish some of that mental grip over Leinster, even if they could point out that peaking now is counter-productive.

Manuel Blondeau / INPHO Leinster lost in La Rochelle in 2021. Manuel Blondeau / INPHO / INPHO

No, this certainly isn’t the time to peak, but it is a time to peak for the season so far. In that regard, both teams have a point to prove. Leinster are top of the URC but they won’t have been too happy with their everything about their performances in recent wins against Munster and Connacht. La Rochelle are ninth in the Top 14 after losing five of their opening nine games, so they’re definitely looking for the big occasion to bring out the brilliance they’re so capable of.

O’Gara is able to call on virtually all of his key men for today’s meeting, apart from France number eight Grégory Alldritt, who is still on a post-World Cup break. He’ll be missed today no doubt, but O’Gara and co. believe his vacanes will allow Alldritt to be at this best when the trophies are actually on the line.

Otherwise, it’s a familiar-looking La Rochelle team with the spine of hooker Pierre Bourgarit, lock Will Skelton, openside Levani Botia, scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, out-half Antoine Hastoy, centre Jonathan Danty, and fullback Brice Dulin as good as any in club rugby.

In contrast, Leinster are missing a few important figures. Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and back row Jack Conan were ruled out, while wing James Lowe is still getting up to speed after heading back to New Zealand following the World Cup. Michael Ala’alatoa is experienced at tighthead, Ryan Baird is seriously explosive at blindside flanker, and Jimmy O’Brien has a tidy left boot, so Leinster will hope that trio is not missed too much. Back-up scrum-half Luke McGrath is another who’s currently sidelined, so 22-year-old Ben Murphy is set for his Champions Cup debut off the bench, which also includes tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson, another set to debut in this competition.

It’s no surprise that Harry Byrne wears the number 10 shirt despite the calls for Ciarán Frawley to get a shot. Frawley has a justified claim and it appears that the Irish coaches view him as an out-half first and foremost, but Leinster retain great faith that Byrne can step up and deliver at the age of 24. The experience of the likes of Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, and Jamison Gibson-Park around him should be helpful.

Tom Maher / INPHO Leinster flanker Will Connors. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Will Connors gets a chance to remind everyone of his class in the number seven shirt and it’s worth remembering how he was vying with Josh van der Flier for province and country before his awful run of injuries. Connors is one of the best tacklers in the game and he will be key to the attempts to limit the momentum La Rochelle’s big carriers can generate. The Leinster man also has good feet and offloading skills, so this is his chance to make a resounding statement.

Recent form means Joe McCarthy’s inclusion in the second row is no surprise, but it’s worth noting here. In patches of the recent meetings with La Rochelle, Leinster have lacked a physical edge and that’s something McCarthy brings. If he can be at his disciplined best, Cullen and Jacques Nienaber will hope the big lock can be a real wrecking ball.

It’s likely that this one will be as ferociously fought as we’ve become used to and with another full house of 16,000 people at Stade Marcel Deflandre, it promises to be a wonderful occasion. Referee Matt Carley will have his hands full as both sides push the limits. It’s not knock-out rugby and the sun will rise for both teams tomorrow but there’s no doubt that this game will set the tone for the season ahead.

Stade Rochelais:

15. Brice Dulin

14. Dillyn Leyds

13. Ulupano Seuteni

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Jules Favre

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Tawerra Kerr-Barlow

1. Reda Wardi

2. Pierre Bourgarit (captain)

3. Uini Atonio

4. Thomas Lavault

5. Will Skelton

6. Paul Boudehent

7. Levani Botia

8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements:

16. Sacha Idoumi

17. Joel Sclavi

18. Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Rémi Picquette

21. Judicaël Cancoriet

22. Teddy Iribaren

23. Hugo Reus

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan (co-captain)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Ben Murphy

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Charlie Ngatai

Referee: Matthew Carley [England].