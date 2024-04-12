Leinster name Will Connors and Jason Jenkins in team to face La Rochelle

WILL CONNORS AND JASON Jenkins have both been named in Leinster’s starting team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final meeting with La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/TNT Sports].

They are the only two changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s round of 16 defeat of Leicester Tigers.

Connors was outstanding in the pool stage win at La Rochelle in December, his only apperance in the competition to date this season. The 28-year-old has started just six games in total across the campaign, with his most recent appearance coming in the URC win at Zebre on 23 March.

Connors starts at openside flanker as Josh van der Flier drops to the Leinster bench, with Leo Cullen opting for a 6:2 split.

Jenkins gets the nod in the Leinster second row ahead of Ross Molony, who started alongside Joe McCarthy last weekend.

Cian Healy misses out on the matchday 23 after failing to recover from a leg injury, while Luke McGrath returns among the Leinster replacements having been passed fit following his head injury in the URC defeat of the Bulls.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe contining on the wings.

Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne also continue their midfield partnership, with Garry Ringrose still unavailable for selection, while Ross Byrne retains his place alongside Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks.

The all-Ireland trio of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong line out again in the frontrow, with Jenkins coming into the team alongside McCarthy in the second row.

Caelan Doris captains the team from number eight, with Connors and Ryan Baird completing the backrow.

Among the replacements, Michael Milne and Luke McGrath come into the matchday 23 in place of Cian Healy and Ben Murphy.

Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa provide frontrow cover with Milne, with Molony, Van der Flier and Jack Conan also on the bench.

McGrath and Ciarán Frawley are the two backline replacements.

La Rochelle have also named their matchday 23 for tomorrow’s clash in Dublin.

Brice Dulin misses out for the visitors, with Dillyn Leyds shifting to fullback.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Michael Milne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Ross Molony

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Josh van der Flier

La Rochelle:

15. Dillyn Leyds

14. Jack Nowell

13. UJ Seuteni

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Teddy Thomas

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

1. Louis Penverne

2. Tolu Latu

3. Uini Atonio

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Will Skelton

6. Judicael Cancoriet

7. Levani Botia

8. Greg Alldritt (capt)

Replacements:

16. Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes

17. Alexandre Kaddouri

18. Joel Sclavi

19. Thomas Lavault

20. Paul Boudehent

21. Yoan Tanga

22. Teddy Iribaren

23. Ihaia West

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU]