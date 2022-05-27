Furlong and Lowe start as Leinster name unchanged team for Champions Cup final

LEINSTER PAIR TADHG Furlong and James Lowe have both been passed fit to start tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final clash with La Rochelle [KO 4.45 Irish time, Virgin Media 2/BT Sport 2/Channel 4] in Marseille.
Furlong limped out of Leinster’s semi-final win over Toulouse on May 14 with an ankle injury, while Lowe picked up a knock to the shin in the closing stages of the same game.
However with Furlong and Lowe both winning their fitness battles, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has been able to name an unchanged starting XV from the quarter-final and semi-final wins over Leicester Tigers and Toulouse.
Hugo Keenan continues as full-back, with Jimmy O’Brien and Lowe starting on the wings.
Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue their midfield partnership, while Jamison Gibson-Park joins captain Johnny Sexton in the half-backs.
Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Furlong start in the front row, with Ross Molony and James Ryan at second row.
Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan line out in the back row.
On the bench, Ciarán Frawley has recovered from a facial injury to take the 23 jersey, as Jordan Larmour misses out.
Meanwhile La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara has been able to name influential second row Will Skelton in his starting team.
Skelton has been suffering with a calf injury in recent weeks but came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes of a Top 14 win over Stade Francais last Saturday, and is deemed fit enough to start at the Stade Vélodrome.
However scrum-half Tawara Kerr-Barlow misses out due to a hand injury, as does Victor Vito, who has an ankle injury.
LEINSTER
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Ross Molony
5. James Ryan
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Rhys Ruddock
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley
La Rochelle
15. Brice Dulin
14. Dillyn Leyds
13. Jérémy Sinzelle
12. Jonathan Danty
11. Raymond Rhule
10. Ihaia West
9. Thomas Berjon
1. Dany Priso
2. Pierre Bourgarit
3. Uini Atonio
4. Thomas Lavault
5. Will Skelton
6. Wiaan Liebenberg
7. Matthias Haddad
8. Grégory Alldritt (captain)
Replacements:
16. Facundo Bosch
17. Reda Wardi
18. Joel Sclavi
19. Romain Sazy
20. Remi Bourdeau
21. Arthur Retiere
22. Levani Botia
23. Jules Favre
Referee - Wayne Barnes (RFU)
